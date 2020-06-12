Tulsa Farmers’ Market enjoyed a busy opening day at its new location in Kendall Whittier last Saturday.
It will be open from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at 1 S. Lewis Ave. with plenty of vendors selling fresh produce and food.
After a delay from April, June 6 was opening day for the Tulsa Farmers’ Market with “many new practices that will be put in place to ensure the safety of our vendors and our customers.”
Some adjustments have been made since last weekend, but some changes of note include:
• Market will be spacious. Each vendor will have a minimum of 10 feet between them and their neighbor.
• The first hour of market (7-8 a.m.) is designated for high-risk individuals. Avoid this hour if you do not fall into this category.
• Entry at the barricades at either end of Admiral Boulevard. This is so they can limit entry if things are feeling a bit too crowded. If this happens, they will form a socially distanced line just outside the market and allow people in as others leave.
• Customers are to not touch any products; instead, vendors will bag your items for you.
• Sanitizer will be available at every booth.
For more information about the market, go online to tulsafarmersmarket.org.
