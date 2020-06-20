Father’s Day is the perfect time to get your family together for an al fresco meal fresh off the grill. Whether everyone is grilling for the man of the hour or he is smoking a brisket for the family, the grill is the place to be when celebrating Dad.
Admittedly, my barbecue skills are lacking, so I went to the professionals for the best tips and recipes to share with readers. So whether part of a competitive barbecue team or lighting the grill for the first time, these delicious tips, products and recipes are sure to fire up the meat-eaters in the family.
Barbecue tips from the professionals
Barbecue is a summer staple, and spring is the perfect time to brush up on grill skills. From choosing the best meat to getting the right heat, these tips take the intimidation and guesswork out of cooking outdoors. Here are some great tips from the experts at Head Country.
The plan: The better the plan, the better the cook. Before slinging seasoning or firing up the grill, have the right tools at the ready. The essentials include a good instant-read thermometer, a pair of heat-proof gloves or oven mitts, and a chimney starter if your heat-source choice is charcoal. Choose a food turner or hook that handles easily — there’s no need for the oversized grill-kit versions. It’s nice to have aluminum foil, a cooler (the perfect place to rest a brisket or pork shoulder), a large serrated knife, a smaller paring-style knife, seasoning, marinade and sauce or glaze on hand, too.
The meat: Choose briskets, ribs and steaks with good color and marbling. If any anxiety sets in over springing for large cuts of meat, just remember that the best barbecuing and grilling recipes are simple: meat + heat, with seasoning and sometimes a glaze or sauce to finish. Don’t under-season; experts say that most backyard cooks do. With chicken, keep it light; for beef and pork, layer on a good-quality seasoning, allowing the meat to rest between layers. This helps create a bark that’s delicious. For kebabs, soak wooden skewers in water to avoid burning. When it’s time to pull meat off the grill, let it rest before slicing or pulling. This gives juices a chance to settle back into the meat after cooking.
The heat: Imagine two kinds of heat: hot and fast (300 or more degrees) or low and slow (300 or fewer degrees). Go hot and fast for burgers, steaks and kebabs, then low and slow for ribs, brisket and pork butt. When cooking with charcoal, set up a two-zone fire by stacking coals on one side of the grill for hot, direct heat (great for searing), leaving the other side of the grill for smoke bathing and low-and-slow cooking. Don’t overload the grill; airflow is key. Always cook to temp, not to time, limiting temperature checks to every half hour to limit heat loss from the grill.
Tips and tricks from the pitmasters
Justin Carrol of 1907 Barbecue says to keep it simple.
“It takes time and practice,” Carrol said. “And knowing your cooking vessel.”
Carrol suggested seasoning with salt and pepper, as they do at 1907 Barbecue, and to avoid using any sugar in long smokes. “Add it at the very end,” Carrol suggests, so it doesn’t burn.
“Why start out with the most expensive meat?” asked Adam Green, owner of Mac’s Barbecue in Skiatook. “Brisket was the hardest thing I had to learn to cook.” Green suggests that first-timers start with chicken or a pork butt, which cooks low and slow and is very forgiving.
Josh White of Bubba-Q Boys offers some advice to help achieve successful ribs, saying that the two most important tips are to ensure that all of the membrane is removed from the ribs and to trim away any excess fat.
“Get a good layer of rub all over the ribs prior to putting it on the grill,” White added. “And remember that low-and-slow cooking creates the best ribs.”
Another trick White suggested is to spray ribs with apple juice while cooking to keep them tender and to add flavor.
Recipes
After ruining many a good piece of meat on the grill, I have decided to leave the brisket and ribs to the experts. But I do love to grill chicken, burgers and country pork ribs or Korean cross-cut short ribs. These recipes are short on technique but promise huge flavors.
Beer Can Chicken with White Barbecue Sauce
Serves 4 to 6
Beer can chicken is the best recipe to yield juicy grilled chicken for two reasons. First, the beer can elevates the chicken just off of the coals, which allows the skin to brown without charring. Second, the beer steams up into the cavity, providing added moisture to the bird. And you get to drink half of the beer before setting it on the grill. OK, that’s three reasons.
Kosher salt and black pepper
½ cup of your favorite barbecue dry rub or spice mixture
1 whole chicken, approximately 4 to 5 pounds
1 (12-ounce) can of beer
White barbecue sauce (recipe follows) or your favorite barbecue sauce
1. Prepare your grill (either gas or charcoal) for indirect cooking, leaving approximately half the grilling area free of coals. If using a gas grill, turn burners to high and then, when ready to cook, turn off the burner on the side where you will place the chicken.
2. Remove neck and giblets from the cavity and pat the chicken dry.
3. Season chicken liberally with salt and pepper, then apply a good layer of the dry rub to the chicken, inside and out.
4. Pour out or consume half of the beer, then put the can on a solid surface. Pick up the chicken and, taking a leg in each hand, put the cavity over the can and slide the bird down onto it. (For a few bucks, you can purchase a rack that holds the can in place and makes it a bit sturdier on the grill.) Place a disposable baking pan on the cool side of the grill and fill it with ½ inch of water. Carefully transfer the bird and the can to the pan, its back to the fire, balancing the chicken upright and using the legs as support.
5. Cover the grill and cook for approximately 1¼ hours, rotating the bird a few times, until the breast and thigh meat registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer or until the legs are loose in their sockets. Feel free to tent the bird with foil after 45 minutes to keep the skin from getting too dark. Carefully remove the chicken from the beer can onto a cutting board. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before carving. Serve with any pan drippings and white barbecue sauce (or your favorite sauce).
White Barbecue Sauce
Makes about 2 cups
White barbecue sauce is a northern Alabama staple, served in virtually every ’cue joint throughout the top half of the state. The tangy, mayonnaise-based sauce was reportedly created by and made famous at Big Bob Gibson’s in Decatur, Alabama. I use it for a sauce on the side for grilled chicken and pork, as well as a marinade.
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1–2 tablespoons prepared horseradish, to taste
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper or mild ground chile
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar, horseradish, lemon juice and cayenne and season well with salt and pepper. Thin the mixture if necessary, with a few tablespoons of water. The barbecue sauce can be kept, refrigerated, for up to 1 week.
Oklahoma Joe’s Best Beans on the Planet
Serves 10 to 12
Sweet, smoky and delicious, these baked beans are smoked with peppers, onions, steak seasoning, molasses and brown sugar, to name just a few ingredients. You’ll need cooked brisket for this recipe — it’s the secret ingredient.
1 15-ounce can dark red kidney beans
1 15-ounce can black beans
1 small red onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 jalapeno pepper, diced
2 cups light brown sugar
18 ounces of Joe BBQ Original BBQ sauce
1 pound chopped BBQ brisket (optional but recommended for best results)
Preheat oven to 325°. Drain beans and place in an aluminum foil pan. Mix in remainder of ingredients. Place pan on a cookie sheet and cook for 2 hours. Remove from heat and let stand 30 minutes before serving.
— Courtesy Oklahoma Joe’s
Green Chile
Cheeseburgers
Makes 6 burgers
This recipes comes from barbecue expert Doug Scheiding via Head Country. Doug and his wife, Jennifer Talley, make up the Rogue Cookers competition BBQ team.
Prepackaged 8-ounce burger patties (80/20)
Head Country Original Championship Seasoning
Ground pepper (optional)
Shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Chopped green chiles (New Mexico or 505 brand)
Head Country Hot & Spicy Sauce
Sliced onions, pickles, tomatoes and lettuce, for serving
1. Scheiding prefers to buy burgers already in 8-ounce patties (prevents over-working the meat, keeps them flatter, and he believes that the interior should be meat only for binding purposes). If you buy a package of ground meat, gently roll into 8-ounce patties.
2. Separate the burgers on an aluminum pan. Put a small, concave dimple in the center of the patty with your thumb (prevents center from popping up during cooking). Add a light coating of Original Seasoning and then dust with ground black pepper. Flip with a spatula and repeat. Put back in the refrigerator while you start the fire/grill.
3. Get the grill temperature up to 450-500 degrees with a cast-iron griddle on top of the grates. If you have grill grates, you can also flip them over to the flat side up. Remove shredded cheese from the refrigerator.
4. Place burgers directly on the griddle with a spatula. Flip burgers after 8 minutes. Repeat and flip again after 8 minutes. Continue until the internal burger temperature is 150 degrees.
5. Flip the burgers one more time. Place a healthy amount of shredded cheese on each burger, then place green chiles on top. Cover with a large aluminum pan, placing it over the griddle and hamburgers. Leave covered for 4-5 minutes.
6. Build your burger — Scheiding prefers ketchup on the bottom bun, with a small piece of lettuce (so the bun does not get soggy), cheeseburger, tomato, onions, pickles, and mustard on the top bun. Use sauce as desired.
— Courtesy Head Country
Ribeye Steak and Chimichurri Tacos
Makes 12 tacos
Adam Green, owner of Mac’s Barbecue in Skiatook, Oklahoma, and his wife Holly make these tacos at home. Green likes to puree the chimichurri until smooth, then drizzles it over the warm steak.
For the chimichurri:
1 cup fresh chopped parsley
½ cup cilantro (optional)
2 garlic cloves
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon pink salt (or kosher salt)
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
½ cup olive oil
For the rib eye:
2-3 rib-eye steaks (about 2 pounds)
1 teaspoon each kosher salt and black pepper
To serve:
12 corn or flour tortillas, warmed
Shredded cabbage
Crumbled cotija cheese
For the chimichurri: In a food processor or blender, add parsley, cilantro, garlic, red pepper flakes, cumin, salt, vinegar and olive oil. Puree until finely chopped or smooth, whatever your preference. Set aside until ready to serve.
For the rib eye: Trim excess fat from the steaks let them sit out until room temperature (about 30 minutes). Season with salt and pepper. Heat grill to medium-high. Grill steaks over direct heat for 4–5 minutes per side to medium rare. Remove to platter, tent with foil, and let rest for 15 minutes. When ready to serve, slice across the grain into strips. Fill tortillas with cabbage, steak and cheese, then drizzle with chimichurri sauce.
— Courtesy Adam Green/Mac’s Barbecue
