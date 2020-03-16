The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival set for May 17 in the Tulsa Arts District and hosted by the Hanson brothers has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A Monday news release stated, “The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, Oklahoma is officially canceling it’s upcoming 7th event set for May 17th, due to the public health and safety concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, with plans to redirect focus to the 2021 event.”
In a statement shared on their website today, festival organizers explained their plans: “Like so many over the past days, our businesses and families have been affected by the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus.
“As we all reflect on the reality of these unprecedented events we want to be good stewards of our community, so we have decided, after much consideration, to cancel Hop Jam 2020. The good news amidst all the chaos is we have the opportunity to plan and prepare for Hop Jam 2021, and use the time to cultivate the best gathering of craft beer and music we have ever assembled, Hop Jam will return 23 May 2021!
“The Hop Jam is all about bringing people together around things we love, great music, craft beer and building community. Over the last six years of events we have seen that incredible community come together to help establish the largest and most diverse craft beer and music event in Oklahoma.
“During a time like this ALL of us are limited in our ability to share many of the things we love. We plan to keep sharing with others the great music and craft beer that we discover in 2020 and we encourage everyone to do the same!”
Founded in 2014 by the group Hanson and its Hanson Brothers Beer Co., the festival features participation from many international brewers and leading national artists, with tens of thousands of festival guests from more than 30 countries at its annual event.
For further information about the festival and it’s upcoming activities, go to thehopjam.com