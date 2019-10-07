The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will host its annual Hops for Hunger, an event for young professionals who want to help make their community a better place.
The event is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Food Bank, 1304 N. Kenosha Ave. Admission is $20, with current members of Friends of the Food Bank admitted for free.
The Friends of the Food Bank is a group of young professionals dedicated to building a community supporting the Food Bank’s mission of feeding the hungry in eastern Oklahoma. They volunteer, provide financial support, and raise awareness about hunger within their social and professional networks.
The evening will feature foods and craft beers from such local breweries as American Solera, Cabin Boys Brewery, Coop Ale Works, Marshall Brewing Company, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., Pearl Beach Brewpub, Prairie Artisan Ales.
For more information: okfoodbank.org/hops-for-hunger.