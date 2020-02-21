“Laissez les bons temps rouler” is a French-Cajun expression used commonly around the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, specifically when referring to Mardi Gras, and translates to “let the good times roll.”
Mardi Gras refers to Fat Tuesday, its literal translation, and it falls on the day before Ash Wednesday. But the Mardi Gras season actually begins on Epiphany, a Christian holiday celebrated on Jan. 6 this year. In Brazil, as well as many other countries, this period between Epiphany and Fat Tuesday is known as Carnival.
Whichever name you prefer to use, the festivities of Mardi Gras last until midnight when Ash Wednesday ushers in 40 days of Lent. Hence, the celebrations before the sacrifices.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, is Mardi Gras, and the good times will be celebrated not only in New Orleans, the unofficial headquarters of Mardi Gras, but also in many places around the world.
If you’re going to experience Mardi Gras in the United States, the best place to be during the few days leading up to Ash Wednesday is no doubt in or around New Orleans. If a trip to the Big Easy is not in the cards, another great place to celebrate Fat Tuesday is just west of the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Tulsa.
Chris and Amanda West opened Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli, 15 W. Fifth St., named for Chris’ Grandpa Lassalle, six years ago this month.
As I wrote in a Tulsa World magazine feature about Tulsa chefs with outstanding tattoos, Chris West wears his heart on his sleeve, and his heart bleeds New Orleans. West’s arms represent his life in New Orleans before arriving in Tulsa post-Katrina, as they are inked with images of local musicians and local seafood.
West and his wife, Amanda, both New Orleans-area natives, escaped to Tulsa after the hurricane decimated their apartment and most of the Gulf Coast. They ended up here because Amanda’s mother, Charlotte, as well as other family members, live in town.
Lassalle’s celebrates all things Louisiana every day, with a menu featuring classic dishes from all over the region. Meat and olive-stuffed muffulettas, po’boy sandwiches, red beans and rice, sausage and chicken gumbo, étouffée and jambalaya are just a few menu items making customers flock to the deli.
The po’boys are authentic — West ships in par-baked bread for the hearty sandwiches from the Leidenheimer Bread Co. in New Orleans. George Leidenheimer, a German immigrant, came to New Orleans and set up shop back in 1898, making dense, dark brown German bread loaves. He changed his style to cater to the French customer base in old New Orleans who preferred a light, airy texture to their bread. Leidenheimer’s rolls have become the gold standard for generations of po’boy fans.
“If you’re not using Leidenheimer bread, it’s not a po’boy,” West exclaimed. “It’s just a big, soggy, fried shrimp sandwich.”
West has experienced Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and in the food service industry, it means a lot of work.
“It was a time to make a lot of money,” West said. “I worked insane shifts, slept a few hours, then tried to hustle more shifts.”
Mardi Gras has transformed a bit for the Wests, now that they are in Tulsa. At Lassalle’s, the business picks up a week or so before Mardi Gras, and not much happens in town to celebrate except for the day-of.
“We work hard all day at the restaurant, then head to Elote after we close,” West said.
Except for $3 Abita beer specials all day on Mardi Gras, Lassalle’s will feature the same menu offered every day.
“We’re good at it,” West said. “We do it every day.”
There will be one new addition, however. West will be offering boudin sausage, a project he has been fiercely trying to perfect over the past few months.
Craig Kus, the butcher at Burn Co. BBQ, had been hounding West to make authentic boudin sausage. Boudin is essential Louisiana, born from the tradition of boucherie, the French-Cajun name of which translates to “butchery,” and is unique to southern Louisiana, from the days before modern refrigeration.
As the tradition goes, several families got together, slaughtered a hog and divided the meat among the families present. Extra pig parts were turned into a filling for sausage, and incorporated, formerly with pig’s blood, and with rice, to stretch the mixture. Walk into any restaurant, convenience store, grocery or gas station in southwest Louisiana to find it.
Boudin might be the most iconic dish of the area and has become a local obsession.
“We would stop into any gas station and order boudin and a Coke for breakfast,” West said.
Though boudin links come in a casing, the sausage is traditionally steamed and eaten, split down the middle, the filling spread on anything from a saltine cracker to a freshly made biscuit. West gave in to Kus’ begging and made a batch, without the pig’s blood, which is an ingredient that proves hard to come by unless one is to slaughter their hog on-site.
“I tried it and fell in love with it,” West said of making the sausages.
He kept making boudin to the delight of Lassalle’s customers and has honed-in on the recipe.
“It’s the fourth or fifth generation of the recipe at this point, and it’s really good,” West said. At Lassalle’s, the links are grilled, giving the natural casings a crispness.
A regular Lassalle’s customer who has since become a friend to the Wests loves the boudin sausages so much that he purchased a sausage-stuffing machine for the restaurant.
“That’s how you get boudin for life,” West joked.
In true Carnival spirit, Lassalle’s will be open until 8 p.m. on Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 25, and most definitely closed the day after.
