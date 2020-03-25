Grocery stores and big box stores have been limited in supply, due in part to the rush of shoppers wanting to stock up.

Farmers markets have been shuttered across the state, but our local farmers and ranchers have products that have to be sold now, including produce, dairy, meat and other products. Nate Beaulac of Prairie Creek Farms said that he has seen a complete turnaround of his business over the last week or so.

“We all went from feeling terrible because all of these farms lost their restaurant accounts, to thrilled that they were still able to sell in some capacity,” Beaulac said. “Now we’ve all had to pivot on a dime to change our business model overnight to accommodate all of the orders and delivery.”

Prairie Creek Farms and many other local farms and ranches are now pushing products via retail avenues, and some are finding all of the increase in business hard to sustain. It is a necessity, however, to help get food to people that need it.

Here are a few local sources to buy from, but check their websites and social media regularly, because some things may become scarce or unavailable over the next week or so.

Prairie Creek Farms is known for selling pork, chicken and beef, raised sustainably on their 80-acre farm. Now they have teamed up with several other local farms, offering their products through the Prairie Creek Farms online store.

New vendors include Swan Bros. Dairy, Emre Natural Foods, Alimade Bone Broth, Dale and Daughters, Grand Cattle Company, Roark Acres Honey, Knight Creek Farms and Native Land and Bison. Beaulac said that the list will be changing over time as new vendors are added going forward, so visit the website for the latest details.

Prairie Creek Farms

prairiecreek.farm

(918) 728-1356

Order online only for delivery. Farm pick-up available on Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m. Orders must be placed online by noon on Sunday.

Out West Farms

outwestfarmsok.com

(918) 358-1023

Out West Farms is a family-run business in Cleveland, Oklahoma that is raising and selling natural, grass-fed beef and pasture-raised pork. The farm has a lot to offer and is working to keep up with inventory and orders, thus some of the specials have to be altered a bit due to inventory. Order online for meat bundles, individual items including pork, beef, poultry, lamb and eggs.

Knight Creek Farms

knightcreekfarms.com

(918) 845-8811

Time to perfect that pecan pie before next Thanksgiving. Knight Creek Farms will ship home-grown pecans straight to your door. Free shipping nationwide on orders of $49 or more.

Grassroots Ranch

grassrootsranch.com

918-833-2096

Grassroots Ranch in Porter, Oklahoma believes in raising our livestock in a low stress environment and practicing sustainable farming methods. For example, their foraging hens eat the bugs that are bad for cows, so they don’t have to spray pesticides.

Tulsa Farmers Market vendors

The Tulsa Farmers’ Market may have suspended market days for the season, but many of the vendors are still selling products at different locations around the city. Visit the TFM website for a list of vendors and how to contact them. Many farmers are still deciding how they will be conducting business without a farmers market so the list may grow or change. If you have questions regarding a specific vendor, contact the market staff info@tulsafarmersmarket.org

tulsafarmersmarket.org

918-636-8419

Local Farm OK

localfarmok.com

Local Farm OK is a home-delivery service that features super-fresh aeroponically-grown produce as well as other locally-sourced products. The farm sources thousands of heads of bibb, romaine, arugula, kale and chard grown in a local greenhouse. Through their partnerships with other farmers and local food artisans, Local Farm OK is able to bring a variety of all natural produce, farm-raised meats, dairy, eggs and artisanal food items directly to your doorstep. They are adding new vendors daily. Deliveries start at $19.99 per week. Visit their website, register, choose what delivery you would like, customize your order with any additional products and sit at home, waiting for your weekly or bi-weekly delivery to arrive on your doorstep.