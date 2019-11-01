A bookstore and a cocktail company are among four new businesses that will occupy the Shops at Mother Road.
LTFF made the announcement Friday at a news conference celebrating the one-year anniversary of the anchor development, Mother Road Market, at 1124 S. Lewis Ave. In its first year, the food hall and its merchants generated $7.7 million in overall sales, created 266 jobs and attracted at least half a million visitors.
The Shops at Mother Road will be located next to Mother Road Market at 1102 S. Lewis Ave.
"Our staff and board at LTFF could not be more thrilled about the impact of Mother Road Market in year one," LTFF Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Frame Ellison said in a statement. "We’re looking forward to doubling down on our investments at 11th and Lewis and continuing to help startups and small business owners launch and scale with Shops at Mother Road Market in 2020."
Tenants at the Shops at Mother Road will be Eleanor's Bookshop, a children's and young adult bookstore founded by married Tulsa teachers Kelsey and Matt McAfee, and Oklahoma Distilling Co./Cocktail Co., owned by Hunter Stone Gambill. Staffed by mixologists and sommeliers, it will be serve as a bartending supply store and bottle shop with a tasting bar featuring independent spirits and wine from boutique producers.
Also operating in the Shops will be Felizsta and Graham Collective.
Felizsta, owned by husband-wife team of Jason and Lizette Corcoran, combines "feliz" and "fiesta," translating into "Happy Party" Felizsta will celebrate Latin American food, design and culture and specialize in authentic Mexican cookies. Graham Collective, owned by Dalton and his wife, Makaela Graham, is a wellness and lifestyle shop that focuses on affordable clean beauty, organic skincare and nontoxic living.
One retail space remains available for lease at the Shops.
At her news conference Friday, Ellison detailed other statistics about Mother Road Market; 19% of the businesses there are owned by minorities and 31% by women. Merchants exceeded their original sales projections by 150%.
Through a composting relationship with Full Sun Composting, Mother Road Market diverted 7,196 pounds of waste from landfills, and through a partnership with Iron Gate and other organizations, the food hall donated more than 200 pounds of extra food.
Ellison also said MRM plans to enclose the 9,000-square-foot back patio for use year-round and to make it usable year-round. The facility expects to eliminate single-use plastics by November 2020.
Shops at Mother Road Market development (planned for Spring 2020 opening)
Eleanor’s Bookshop, owned by Kelsey and Matt McAfee: Founded by two Tulsa teachers, Eleanor's Bookshop is a children's and young adult bookstore with a mission to foster a lifelong love of reading in young people. To learn more, visit , and follow on Instagram/Facebook at www.eleanorsbookshop.com . @eleanorsbookshop Felizsta, owned by Jason and Lizette Corcoran: Felizsta is a new expression from the two words "Feliz" and "Fiesta" translating into "Happy Party!" Felizsta is a modern, sophisticated, fun shop that celebrates Latin American food, design and culture, with an emphasis on authentic Mexican cookies. Felizsta is also a graduate of the Kitchen 66 Launch Program. To learn more, visit , and follow on Instagram/Facebook www.felizsta.com . @felizsta Graham Collective, owned by Dalton and Makaela Graham: Graham Collective is a local wellness and lifestyle shop that focuses on affordable clean beauty, organic skincare, and nontoxic living. To learn more, visit , and follow on Instagram at www.grahamcollectivetulsa.com and Facebook at @graham_collective . @grahamcollective
Oklahoma Distilling Co. | Cocktail Co., owned by Hunter Stone Gambill: Tulsa’s premier bartending supply store and bottle shop with a tasting bar featuring independent spirits and wine from boutique producers. Staffed by mixologists and sommeliers, Cocktail Co. will offer fun, educational events, as well as assistance in selecting the right libations for any occasion. To learn more, visit and follow on Instagram at www.okdistilling.com and Facebook at @cocktailco . @cocktailcotulsa
Mother Road Market
Mother Road Market at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue features a food hall with more than a dozen restaurants and retailers, plus a general store and farmers market produce.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
Howdy Burger
Howdy Burger
Howdy Burger, a new concept from the McNellie’s Group, came to the Mother Road Market this fall.
Howdy Burger’s menu will feature single-, double- or triple-patty burgers with traditional toppings, plus a signature Howdy sauce. A vegetarian burger also will be available.
Shoe-string fries and fresh-squeezed lemonade also will be on the menu, along with a two-egg breakfast sandwich on house-made bread with sausage or bacon and cheese.
Howdy Burger will be located between Chicken and the Wolf and Nice Guys Shrimp Shack. It will fill the only vacant shop space in the market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Decopolis
Decopolis
Powered by a vision for a “Disney-esque” Tulsa attraction, William A. Franklin created Decopolis downtown in the classic Art Deco style, selling Tulsa and Route 66 souvenirs (coasters pictured), books, gifts, local information, maps and more. For his cart space at Mother Road Market, Franklin has planned a magical Decopolis Outpost, with design inspired by an enchanted island in the tropical South Pacific. Nestled on the forbidden side of the island among dinosaurs and pirates, near the foot of an erupting volcano, the Decopolis shop will feel like a secret outpost, meant to be an important supply station for traveling adventurers who find themselves wandering the iconic Mother Road.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Chicken and the Wolf
Chicken and the Wolf
Owned by Philip and Danielle Phillips, Chicken and the Wolf at Mother Road Market features Nashville-style hot and buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, hot chicken fries and Southern sides, including house-made pickles and sauces. The Phillipses are known for Lone Wolf Banh Mi.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Big Dipper Creamery
Big Dipper Creamery
Big Dipper Creamery owners Samantha and Brian Cooper graduated from the Kitchen 66 Launch Program. Big Dipper Creamery features locally made, small-batch ice cream with fresh ingredients and adventurous flavors.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Andolini's Sliced
Andolini's Sliced
Local pizzeria Andolini’s offers pizza by the slice at Andolini's Sliced at Mother Road Market. Signature pizza combinations are available, along with its STG Italian gelato.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Bodhi's Bowl
Bodhi’s Bowl
Bodhi’s Bowl is a fast-casual concept featuring authentic, gourmet rice-based bowls, without the cost or inconvenience of a full-service restaurant.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
Metropolis
Metropolis
Metropolis, a new concept from the owners of Andolini's, will serve Italian and American sandwiches and frankfurters. “We searched for the right ingredients, methods and history behind iconic foods like the Chicago Beef or New York Sabrett hot dogs and the ‘Pittsburgh Sandwich,’” said Mike Bausch, owner of Andolini’s Pizzeria.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
& Tacos
& Tacos
A new concept from Mario Mazedo and Daniel Ruiz, the owners of food truck Pollo Al Carbon, focuses heavily on Mexican street food. & Tacos will feature flavors from Mazedo's hometown of Nuevo Leon in Mexico.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Bakeshop
Bakeshop
Bakeshop — from Kitchen 66 graduates Emily Landry, Morgan Barkley and Emily Price — were among the first tenants announced for Mother Road Market. The small-batch artisan baking company specializes in creative versions of baking classics, including long-fermented sourdough bread and savory granola.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Ediblend
Ediblend
The Ediblend Superfood Café kiosk features grab-and-go, blends, salads, breakfast items and snacks at Mother Road Market. Owned by sisters Piper Kacere and Amy Murray, it has been in business since 2014.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File photo
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe
Takeover Cafe
The Takeover Cafe offers a variety of food experiences from members of the Kitchen 66 Launch Program. Participants can sign up to take over the shop for breakfast or lunch and practice running the front and back of the house, gaining valuable customer feedback.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
Kitchen 66 General Store
Kitchen 66 General Store
A variety of Baby D’s Bee Sting hot sauces are among the local products available at the Kitchen 66 General Store at Mother Road Market. The General Store will offer a curated mix of packaged products, swag items and household goods, integrating products made by Kitchen 66’s own entrepreneurs with products from other Oklahoma makers.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File photo
The Farm Stand
The Farm Stand
Kitchen 66 teams up with Tulsa Farmers’ Market to offer locally grown produce at the Farm Stand in the General Store at Mother Road Market. Over the past two decades, Tulsa Farmers' Market has grown into the largest market of its kind in the state, with more than 70 participant farmers, ranchers, producers and artisans.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Tulsa World file
Mythic Press
Mythic Press
Mythic Press, an apparel and merchandise cart with Tulsa-themed and Route 66 merchandise, is at Mother Road Market. Owned by Cole Cunningham and Hershel Self, it began by focusing on corporate and event branding through screen printing, embroidery and promotional products at its main location just blocks from Mother Road Market.
Hours: noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Courtesy/Mythic Press
Nice Guys Shrimp Shack
Nice Guys Shrimp Shack
The trio behind Mr. Nice Guys food truck and restaurant opened Nice Guys Shrimp Shack at Mother Road Market featuring coconut shrimp, fresh tortilla chips, batidos and made-to-order guacamole.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
The Nest
The Nest
Owned by Allan Suzor with Nathan Lane, The Nest focuses on offering kitchen products and gift items at Mother Road Market. Customers can also purchase candles poured just blocks away at its original location, The Nest on Cherry Street.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Tulsa World file
OK Cookie Momster
OK Cookie Momster
OK Cookie Momster, headed by local bakers Libby Morley and Rachael Foster, help satisfy your sweet tooth at Mother Road Market. The business primarily serves warm cookies and thick slices of freshly baked cookie cake topped with real butter cream frosting.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Oklahoma Joe's
Oklahoma Joe's
Joe Davidson of Oklahoma Joe's is excited to be part of the food hall experience at Mother Road Market. The new location allows the restaurateur to test new menu items and will focus on “tradition combined with innovation,” Davidson said. Oklahoma Joe's prides itself on using the same smokers, spice, barbecue sauce and meats that have won more than 300 cooking titles around the world.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
Radish
Radish
Owned by Cherokee Nation members Melissa Grace and Seth Smith, Radish offers a menu of mindfully sourced meats, wraps, sandwiches and healthy gourmet salads and sides. A former executive chef at Philbrook Museum of Art, Smith trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Umami Fries
Umami Fries
Umami Fries at Mother Road Market from Samon and Saya Xiong uses quarter-inch-cut fries that are fried twice with a house-made batter and then topped with bulgogi beef (a specialty marinade of Asian pears), chicken or kimchi and a wide selection of toppings and seasonings. The owners of Gogi Gui Korean Grill also offer an expanded menu of their Korean tacos.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Wel Bar
Wel Bar
Get coffee, beer, wine or a hand-crafted cocktail at Mother Road Market.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
