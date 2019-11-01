Shops at Mother Road tenants

A rendering of the Shops at Mother Road, along with the proposed tenants, is shown. Courtesy

A bookstore and a cocktail company are among four new businesses that will occupy the Shops at Mother Road.

LTFF made the announcement Friday at a news conference celebrating the one-year anniversary of the anchor development, Mother Road Market, at 1124 S. Lewis Ave. In its first year, the food hall and its merchants generated $7.7 million in overall sales, created 266 jobs and attracted at least half a million visitors.

The Shops at Mother Road will be located next to Mother Road Market at 1102 S. Lewis Ave.

"Our staff and board at LTFF could not be more thrilled about the impact of Mother Road Market in year one," LTFF Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Frame Ellison said in a statement. "We’re looking forward to doubling down on our investments at 11th and Lewis and continuing to help startups and small business owners launch and scale with Shops at Mother Road Market in 2020."

Tenants at the Shops at Mother Road will be Eleanor's Bookshop, a children's and young adult bookstore founded by married Tulsa teachers Kelsey and Matt McAfee, and Oklahoma Distilling Co./Cocktail Co., owned by Hunter Stone Gambill. Staffed by mixologists and sommeliers, it will be serve as a bartending supply store and bottle shop with a tasting bar featuring independent spirits and wine from boutique producers.

Also operating in the Shops will be Felizsta and Graham Collective.

Felizsta, owned by husband-wife team of Jason and Lizette Corcoran, combines "feliz" and "fiesta," translating into "Happy Party" Felizsta will celebrate Latin American food, design and culture and specialize in authentic Mexican cookies. Graham Collective, owned by Dalton and his wife, Makaela Graham, is a wellness and lifestyle shop that focuses on affordable clean beauty, organic skincare and nontoxic living.

One retail space remains available for lease at the Shops.

At her news conference Friday, Ellison detailed other statistics about Mother Road Market; 19% of the businesses there are owned by minorities and 31% by women. Merchants exceeded their original sales projections by 150%.

Through a composting relationship with Full Sun Composting, Mother Road Market diverted 7,196 pounds of waste from landfills, and through a partnership with Iron Gate and other organizations, the food hall donated more than 200 pounds of extra food.

Ellison also said MRM plans to enclose the 9,000-square-foot back patio for use year-round and to make it usable year-round. The facility expects to eliminate single-use plastics by November 2020.

Rhett Morgan

918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

