Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company is now offering Abdallah Chocolates in heart boxes for Valentine's Day.
Abdallah Chocolate Company, founded in Minneapolis in 1909, makes heart-shaped boxes are filled with Abdallah assorted chocolates in a variety of fabrics and embossed boxes.
The red fabric box holds Abdallah Sea Salt Caramels. Other Valentine options include the Le Grand Confectionery's red velvet heart box filled with truffles and other Le Grand truffles can be selected from the Sweet Tooth chocolate case.
From Sweet Shop USA, there are 30 varieties of Grand Truffles which can be packaged according to a customer's preference. Sweet Tooth has carried Sweet Shop USA truffles for 28 years.
This year marks the 28th year Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company has been bringing confections to Tulsa. Sweet Tooth offers local delivery and shipping. Custom gift baskets are available and can be prepared by the Sweet Tooth staff.
Available as well are shortbread, hand-decorated Valentine cookies which can be pre-ordered or picked up at Sweet Tooth after Feb. 7.
Trollbeads jewelry, Earth Grace jewelry and Ionic Designs beaded jewelry make great gifts for Valentine's Day. Other gift items include plush bears, heart decorated cups, teapots and candy dishes hand painted screen wall decor and HeartStraws glass straws for tumblers and smoothies or milk shakes.