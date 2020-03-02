A new limited-time ice cream from Blue Bell combines three cookie dough flavors.
Cookie Dough Overload has a vanilla ice cream base brown sugar, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.
The new flavor for 2020 will be available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time, according to a Blue Bell news release.
“Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces," said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell.
