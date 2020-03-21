Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES FROM 28 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS MAY KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONS SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&