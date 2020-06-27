Summers in Oklahoma often contain three things: scorching weather, the familiar jingle of the ice cream truck and epic firework shows on the Fourth of July.
This is the recipe for a Bomb Pop craving. Make your own version with a healthy dose of fresh fruit and creamy yogurt or try one of these red, white and blue treats for the upcoming holiday weekend or all summer long.
RED, WHITE AND BLUE ICE POPS
Makes 8
Whether you spent summers chasing down the ice cream truck or raiding the freezer in your own home, these fruity, frozen treats are for you.
2 cups hulled and quartered fresh strawberries
6 tablespoons sugar, divided
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
½ cup vanilla or coconut-flavored whole-milk yogurt
3 tablespoons heavy cream
2 cups fresh blueberries
1. Process strawberries, 2 tablespoons of the sugar, and 1 tablespoon each of the lemon and lime juices in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Pour mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl, pressing on solids; discard solids. Pour about 3 tablespoons strawberry mixture into each of 8 (4-ounce) ice-pop molds. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes,
2. Stir together yogurt, heavy cream, 2 tablespoons of the sugar, and 1 tablespoon each of the lemon and lime juices in a bowl. Remove molds from freezer; top each with about 2 tablespoons yogurt mixture. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.
3. Process blueberries, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, and remaining 1 tablespoon each lemon and lime juices in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Pour mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl, pressing on solids; discard solids. Remove molds from freezer; top each with about 3 tablespoons blueberry mixture.
4. Insert sticks into molds; freeze until solid, about 6 hours. Just before serving, run molds briefly under hot water to release ice pops.
MIXED BERRY CLAFOUTIS
Clafoutis is a classic French dessert, commonly made with cherries, and is slightly more elegant than a crumble or cobbler. Despite its fancy name, clafoutis is quite easy to make.
2 cups berries, fresh or frozen
2 large eggs
1 cup heavy cream
⅓ cup sugar
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons powdered sugar, for dusting
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Scatter the berries in the bottom of a greased baking pan or dish (roughly 8×8 or 8×10).
2. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, cream, sugar, flour and vanilla. Pour the mixture over the berries. Bake until the top is golden brown and puffy and has a firm center that is fully set and bounces back when lightly pressed, about 40 minutes. Let cool slightly before dusting with powdered sugar.
WATERMELON, JICAMA, AND BLUEBERRY SALAD
Serves 4 to 6
My favorite dish at Rick Bayless’ Frontera Grill in Chicago is the rustic street snack of jicama, cucumber and pineapple sticks topped with lime juice and ground chile. This salad takes inspiration from that dish, adding watermelon and blueberries for seasonal flavor and color.
2 cups cubed watermelon
1 cup peeled and cubed jicama
1 cup blueberries
Pinch of chile powder (ground chile, not the chili powder blend)
2 tablespoons lime juice
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup chopped fresh mint
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
1. Combine watermelon, jicama and blueberries in a large bowl. Sprinkle with lime juice, chile powder, salt and mint, then toss to combine.
2. Top with feta cheese crumbles. Chill until ready to serve.
RED, WHITE AND BLUE TRIFLE
Serves 10-12
Nothing says “Fourth of July” like a flag cake! Up the game this year instead with a flag-inspired trifle, using store-bought angel food or pound cake, fresh berries, whipped cream and creamy vanilla pudding. Get the kids involved for this easy no-bake summer treat. Spoon into canning jars for individual treats or layer into a pretty glass dish for the family to share.
1 (3.4-ounce) box instant vanilla pudding mix
2 cups cold milk
8 ounces cream cheese (at room temperature)
½ cup powdered sugar
8 ounces Cool Whip or other whipped topping
2 pints blueberries (rinsed)
2 pints strawberries (rinsed, hulled and sliced)
1 prepared angel food or pound cake (cut into cubes)
2. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with a whisk or electric mixer until smooth and creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce the speed to low and gradually add the powdered sugar, beating until thoroughly combined and smooth.
3. Add the prepared pudding to the cream cheese mixture and gently whisk until combined. Add the Cool Whip to the bowl and fold it into the mixture with a spatula until no white streaks remain.
4. To assemble the trifle, alternate layers of angel food cake, blueberries, the pudding mixture, strawberries and so on, until you get to the top. Add a final layer of the pudding mixture, then arrange the remaining strawberries and blueberries in a decorative pattern. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Trifles are best when served within 24 hours of making — store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Featured video