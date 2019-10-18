Saturday will be the last day of the season for the Cherry Street Farmers Market.
The market, located at 15th Street and Peoria Avenue, will run 7-11 a.m.
Among items available will be fall vegetables, local meats, plants, flowers, pecans, fresh-baked breads, hand-crafted pottery and more.
Many of the vendors will move to the Kendall Whittier Winter Market, Lewis Avenue and Admiral Boulevard, beginning Nov. 9.
The winter market will run every other Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through March.
The Cherry Street market will not return to 15th Street next year due to road construction. A new site has not been announced.