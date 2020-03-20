Since bars, restaurants and entertainment venues have closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 threat, these businesses have been scrambling to make plans.
Many restaurants are offering some combination of curbside service, delivery, inside takeout and drive-through. Many have third-party delivery services, such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. Some are offering their full menu, some a limited menu.
Hundreds of restaurants are offering altered service. Find our growing list of these businesses at tulsaworld.com
To submit information about a restaurant’s curbside, takeout or delivery service, send it to scene@tulsaworld.com
Include restaurant name, address, telephone number and website, as well as altered service information.
Featured video