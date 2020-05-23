A scroll through just about any social media platform proves that more and more people are rediscovering the joys of cooking.
It also appears that enforced isolation has prompted a lot of home cooks to experiment with elaborate dishes and exotic ingredients that otherwise they would not have had the time or the patience to try.
But sometimes the most satisfying foods are those that bring together familiar flavors in slightly unexpected ways.
The Made In Oklahoma Coalition has two suggestions for dishes that are as delicious to eat as they are easy to make. And using products by members of the MIO Coalition is a way to help support local food businesses in these unsettled times.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Granola
½ cup Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
½ cup creamy peanut butter
⅓ cup Garden Club strawberry jam
1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
¾ teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 cup honey-roasted peanuts
½ cup Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the honey, peanut butter, jam, vanilla and cinnamon. Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds, stirring until smooth. If not yet smooth, heat another 20 to 30 seconds, and stir. Add oats, peanuts and pecans, stirring until coated well.
3. Loosely and evenly space the granola mixture on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, mix gently and bake for an additional 5 to 7 minutes
4. Allow the granola to cool before serving. Store in sealed containers.
Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Dressing
6 slices Bar-S bacon
1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots
1 teaspoon finely chopped Scissortail Farms thyme
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
¼ teaspoon salt
1 package Scissortail Farms spinach
¼ cup Miller Pecan Co. pecans, chopped finely
4 hard-boiled eggs, quartered
1. Cook bacon, crumble and set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the shallots, thyme, olive oil, balsamic, honey and salt. Add the bacon crumbles. Just before serving, warm the dressing in the microwave for about 15 seconds.
3. Portion the spinach on four plates, arranging the pecans and boiled eggs on top of each. Drizzle the warmed dressing over each salad.
