In the area of Sixth Street and Utica Avenue, there are three breweries, a distillery and another brewery just a couple blocks away. Two of the breweries are about 18 feet apart.
Those breweries just finished doing a collaboration that could be a first in the country.
Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., and American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St., used a hose to connect their two brewhouses.
Around 200 feet of hose was used to transfer the wort (the liquid before fermentation has occurred to make beer) from one brewhouse to the other’s fermentor. Even if that isn’t the first for the U.S., it is a cool way to collaborate.
American Solera’s Chase Healey and Cabin Boys’ Austin McIlroy sat down during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and started discussing the collaboration.
“Chase came up with the idea if we ever do a collaboration we should hook up our brewhouses to our fermenters with hoses and directly flow into each tank from the brewhouses. The idea came from just being silly but also we are so close we are able to do that kind of collaboration,” McIlroy said.
Tulsa and the surrounding area has 18 breweries, and that community is a tight-knit group. They have shared equipment, helped out each other when they’ve needed ingredients and most are friends who have a common passion for beer and brewing. A few have done collaborations in town. Healey has done them all over.
American Solera opened in its new location in the Kendall Whitter district not too long ago. Its old brewhouse was near Berryhill in an industrial area.
“It is a really interesting collaboration for me. I’ve done collaborations all over the world, all over Europe, all over the country. I’ve worked with some really neat brewers. When we came to Sixth and Utica, we knew we were going to be in the community of brewers and something we really hadn’t had before being out in west Tulsa,” Healey said.
The uniqueness of this area has drawn people to the Kendall Whittier and Pearl districts, McIlroy said.
“We were really ecstatic and really excited to collaborate with them not just with beer but also parties or concerts or events of that nature,” he said.
The beer they chose to collaborate on is a session IPA, a style that is great to drink when temps get warm. It’s not a high alcohol content beer at 4% and will quench your thirst.
“We are so close to each other that we can send the liquid to each other’s brewhouse. I don’t know of anyone that has done it before. We are pretty lucky to be so close to one another, but it is a pretty fun process seeing the hoses spread across the breweries and linking us together,” Healey said.
“The beer didn’t need to be anything extreme. Sometimes we make really extreme, out-there beers for the collaborations, but this one we went to a session IPA. It highlights all the juicy and flavorful hops that we like to use and creates a beer that is fit for the patio.”
“The name of the beer is called ‘About 100 Feet’ because our doors are about 100 feet apart. The brewery buildings are about 18 feet apart. We thought it would sound better if we said about 100 feet,” McIlroy said.
Doing the beer wasn’t just a cool thing. The breweries now know that if something happens to their brewhouse, their neighbors can make their recipe.
“We proved to ourselves that we are able to brew each other’s beers successfully and can save each other in an ultimate crisis if that came about. We are going to dry hop ours differently than theirs. So there will be two different recipes, but will be session IPAs. The label will be the same on each side, their background color will be different and our background color will be different. It will have a lot of similarities and a lot of flavors that will be similar but they will be different beers,” McIlroy said.
It has been a worthy journey for both brewers, Healey agreed.
“It’s been a lot of fun being next to them,” Healey said. “This takes the relationship to the next level.”
The breweries are waiting for the labels to come in, which should be in the next few weeks, and the beer will be available at their taprooms.