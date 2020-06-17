Tulsa's newest brewery has some new artwork. Eerie Abbey Ales, 507 S. Main St., just opened a couple of weeks ago but wasn't quite done with some of the detailed work in the taproom.
Artist Ron Frisby helped design their labels and logos and was ready to help out with a large mural near the front of the taproom viewable from the street.
Frisby has enjoyed painting since he was five-years-old and is a self-taught painter.
"It was really cool to do this for these guys and I am really proud of it. We had a brainstorming session and we talked about the name Eerie Abbey and I thought creepy monk, that would be kind of cool," said Frisby.
The basic idea was sketched out in a couple of hours but the bulk of the work is getting it on the wall with a color scheme.
This job had benefits to, beer.
"I love beer, that's why I thought it was a marriage made in heaven, they make great brews here," Frisby said.
The eye-catching project took around 16 hours to complete and can be seen through the front of Eerie Abbey Ales or inside during their business hours of Thursday 3-9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 1-8 p.m.