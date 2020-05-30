Eerie Abbey Ales co-owners James Jankowski and Joshua Schrock have been planning on opening a brewery and taproom for nearly three years. Just when they are ready to open, a pandemic hits.
That hasn't deterred them. They finally got through the governmental red tape and plan a grand opening on June 7th.
"We were trying to open in the middle of March and right then all the COVID craziness happened. That really set us back a couple of months. We are going through all of our final inspections with the city and hope to have that completed here in the next week, week and a half and be able to open in the next couple of weeks," said Joshua Schrock.
The 4,000 square-foot brewhouse and a taproom are located just a stone's throw from Bartlett fountain at 507 S. Main Street in the 1920s Oil Capitol Building where the former Impressions restaurant was located.
There are plans for affordable apartments to be built above the brewery.
The name Eerie Abbey Ales comes from some local ties and ties and to their love of Belgian style beers.
"The name of the brewery comes from the street that one of the owners lives on, Erie Avenue, we started brewing there. We really love Belgian style beers that's where the Abbey comes in. So we made a little twist on the Belgian style so we added an E to the Erie and made it Eerie," Schrock said.
Their passion for Belgian style beers and the atmosphere of the taproom are intertwined. Very large photos of Belgium scenes hang on the walls surrounding the bar, they are lit from behind to make it feel like you are there.
"Two years ago we went over to Belgium to further involve ourselves in the experience, the Belgium flavors, the Belgium beers that we could and try the different abbeys and different old breweries. So we have really tried to recreate that experience as much as we possibly can here in this brewery. We have several large, large graphics of pictures that we took when we were over there to help you experience that when you get here," Schrock said.
"When you come in you will get the Eerie Abbey experience. We have purposefully left the exposed concrete, we purposefully left the original flooring because we want to give this an Eerie Abbey look. So you can really kind of get into the flavors of an old-style beer and really enjoy it."
At this brewery and taproom with a Belgian flavor, community is important and so is the beer.
"We are really hoping this can become a gathering place where everybody that works down here, who lives down here or maybe is visiting downtown, staying at a hotel, coming here for the BOK Center can just hop in here, have a pint and just relax," he said.
"We are Belgian-style first brewery. We really want to introduce Belgian style beers. We are so excited to finally be able to open. We have worked the last 18 months diligently and as hard as we possibly can, going through all the build-outs and all of the inspections."
Coming soon, a little Belgium in downtown Tulsa.