It has been a long time coming for Elliot Nelson to have a beer garden for his downtown McNellie's location, 409 E. First St.
To be exact, it has been 17 years that Nelson has wanted to put in a beer garden there. The location came up for sale a few months ago and now Tulsa will have a beer garden with a great view of downtown. And to make it even better, there will be shade.
Two live oak trees were installed for instant shade with the larger one being 30 feet high and weighing 45,000 pounds. It took around four hours for crews to install the two oaks on Tuesday using a crane and tractors. The trees came up from Texas near the Oklahoma border.
"The day we open this beer garden we will have big shade trees and you can come and enjoy a beer under the shade," said Nelson founder of McNellie's.
"Instead of waiting on some trees to grow 20 years, we can get there a little quicker."
Nelson plans to cut a hole in the wall of McNellie's to give access to the beer garden and use the kitchen.
The beer garden will open sometime this summer.