Tulsa isn’t getting just a new brewery, it’s getting a brewing teaching museum.
The wall of windows at America Solera’s new location allows you to see the brewing process from the outside. The 14,000-square-foot brewery is located at 1702 E. Sixth St. and formerly housed Bendmaster Inc. and Progressive Brass.
It is set to open as soon as the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) gives it the thumbs up.
Most of the year-long construction has been completed and the transfer of tanks from the old location at 1803 S. 49th W. Ave. has taken place.
American Solera was named the Second Best New Brewery in the World for 2016 and Best New Brewery in the United States for 2016 by RateBeer.
“A lot’s been going on here at the new location. The bar tops, the back bar, the taps, all the furniture, all the finishes, the walls — everything is just really starting to look like a home for us now. It’s finally time with equipment going in place. The coolers will be set up, we are just one step away from being open,” said Chase Healey, owner and founder of American Solera.
The building has good bones. A steel structure that was covered in corrugated metal with lots and lots of windows. Tulsa’s W Design headed by Shane Hood worked on the new design with owners Chase and Erica Healey.
It wasn’t your typical brewery design for our area, with influences of Northern European breweries that the Healeys visited. The floor is covered with a bright seafoam colored paint and the rest of the structure is painted white. There is wood trim along with some very comfortable couches and chairs in the taproom area. Another area has a big kitchen with a bar and lots of tables.
“Keeping the building white, clean and simple, it kind of serves almost as a museum for the brewing process. It is very much a teaching space; come in and learn how beer is made,” Hood said.
The building really doesn’t need any lighting during the day. It is bright since you are surrounded by windows.
But at night, things will be lit up. The white building will easily turn whatever color they want to make it with LED lights they plan to install.
“A big thing that we’re really getting dialed in now is all the lighting in the building and that is an important part we really want to showcase — this amazing steel building — and we’ve done that with really strategic lights that light up all the different bits of metalwork and highlight all the really special features of the building,” Chase Healey said.
“It’s an enjoyable place to be in, to just be able to come, have a seat and stare around. There’s a lot to see in here and with all the windows, (1,200 panes) we want people to see it. We’re working really hard to not only make this a functional place for us to continue to make really excellent beers, but a place where people can really see what the process looks like,” he said.
Separating American Solera from Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., is an old railway spur that is a perfect place for an outside gathering area. There are picnic tables and outdoor lighting there as well.
“There are plenty of places to get comfortable with one of our beers here in the taproom. We have the back space where we’ve already got people calling trying to plan special events. We are talking with other various chefs in town to do special dinners, beer dinners, wine dinners all sorts of really fun events. The space, in general, I think opens us up to starting to do more community-based events and fun things that celebrate beer and just fun things that are going on here in town,” Healey said.
“We have 16 taps we’ve been planning and holding stuff back so they’re all going to be exciting and rolling. Man, it is just going to be a fun place to come hang out once we can finally get those doors open.”
The building wasn’t in good shape when they bought it. Most of the window panes were broken and there were holes in the roof.
“This building is one of those buildings that seems like every Tulsan knows. They have been driving by it for 15, 16 years thinking it would be a great place to live,” Hood said.
“I was really keen on keeping all the glass in the windows. That was a real important aesthetic part of the building that was a defining character of the building and I thought we had just previously done some projects where the windows are similar and we just had them all redone and glazed and they look beautiful and so we made that decision upfront,” Hood said.
“The biggest challenge is that we aren’t sure how exactly old the building is. We were thinking 80-90 years old. At that time they were building things they would grab what they had out in the steelyard and weld it together and put it in place and so there is not a lot of stuff that is straight or perfect. The building has a million tiny holes because if they needed to mount something they would just drill a hole,” Hood said.
“It was a nice big open space. It was like playing Tetris. In this case, it worked out pretty well,” Hood said. “It is a special treat to take a building that they (the Healeys) recognized and think is special and breathe new life into it and have it no longer sit dark on the corner.”