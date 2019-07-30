Progress is being made on Chase Healey's dream to move his west side brewery, American Solera, to the "brewery district" at Sixth Street and Utica Avenue.
Healey founded the brewery three years ago after he sold Prairie Artisan Ales.
American Solera's current location is at 1803 S. 49th W. Ave., across the Arkansas River near Chandler park in west Tulsa. American Solera was named the Second Best New Brewery in the World for 2016 and Best New Brewery in the United States for 2016 by RateBeer.
"We are going to close our other taproom in west Tulsa later in August to make sure we can get all of our equipment over here and get things going. People will just have a few weeks to visit the original spot before we move on to the bigger and better facility," Healey said.
The new 14,000 square foot facility located at 1702 E Sixth St. formerly housed Bendmaster Inc. and Progressive Brass. The 100-year-old industrial building has over 1,200 panes of glass and is covered with corrugated steel.
American Solera SOBO near 18th Street and Boston Avenue will remain open.
"I couldn't think of a better spot for us to be located. We are right here next to Marshall's (Brewing Co.) and the Cabin Boys and OK Distilling. Nothing's Left is just down the street one way and Heirloom (Rustic Ales) is down the street the other.
"From the wood cellar to the production space, the kitchen, the taproom — man it's like the final details are finally going up — the finishes are going up. My dream here is coming true as we get this hundred-year-old building back in use here in town," Healey said. "I feel like we left an island on the other side of the river and have come to join everyone."
We have some world-class things happening in Tulsa and this "brewery district" will fit right in.
"The thought behind this space for me and my wife Erica and everyone that is a part of our team is we really wanted to create a spot like other groups have done here in town...Mother Road Market, Gathering Place, a spot that people are really proud to come and check out and bring their out-of-town guests to. We are proud of the brewing culture and what is going on here in Tulsa."
Healey hopes to open the new facility in September but after going through a few brewery openings knows that time tables can change with all of the regulations and permits that have to be done.
"It has been a bit of a journey. We started out there in west Tulsa next to Chandler park when the liquor laws wouldn't even allow us to have a taproom. We started with one building out there, then two, then three, then had the landlord build us a building. We finally got to the point and decided, you know I think we might be doing this for a while. So a couple of years of searching for the right building, finding one, finding out it wouldn't work then finding another building... and here we are about to wrap up fully renovating this 100-year-old building. It has been a journey for sure."
Here some more beer news to put on your calendar:
Aug. 1
International IPA DAY
— Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St. is celebrating IPA day with a new taproom IPA release called Ticker IPA.
— Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, is releasing Oh Yeah! Watermelon Sour IPA, described as a beer that has the perfect amount of sour to prop up the IPA. They added watermelon puree to create an amazingly tasty beer that is so refreshing you will want more.
Aug. 17
Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., Final Days of Summer featuring entertainment by Mrs. Holliday and the So-N-So's.
Aug. 24
Wild Brew, Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. Tons of breweries and restaurants converge on the Cox Business Center with samples. Benefits the Sutton Avian Center.
Sept. 6
Hop Jam Brewers' table dinner at Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, 1304 N. Kenosha Ave.
Nothing's Left Brewery and the Hanson Brothers come together to help out the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma with a beer and food pairing. It will feature a multi-course gourmet meal prepared by executive chef Jeff Marlow with a unique beer pairing for each course. Guests will enjoy a unique dinner service at the Food Bank’s facility, hosted by Isaac, Taylor & Zac Hanson of Hanson Brothers Beer, with special guest brewer Nothing’s Left.
Oct. 5
Welltown Brewery, 114 W. Archer St., is hosting am Oktoberfest block party with a tent and $10 filled Welltown steins. Siegi's Sausage Factory will be serving up sausages created with their Oktoberfest beer as well as other German items. Live music all day.
Oct 17-20
Get ready for Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa, 2100 South Jackson Ave. Rated one of the top ten Oktoberfests in the U.S. German for the beer, food and music. It is like you are in Germany without the jet lag.