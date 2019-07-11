Tulsa is home to a new Meadery. Angry Bear Mead now has a product to sell.
Angry Bear has taken six months to develop the product because founder Hunter Stone Gambill cares about his products and what goes into them.
Angry Bear Mead is another one of Gambill’s projects located at 1724 E. Seventh St. He also started OK Distilling and Local Cider, both located at that location.
“So mead was something I got passionate about when I was in grad school up in Oregon learning winemaking, distilling, and brewing. I actually wrote my graduate thesis on honey wine, which is what mead is. The base form of mead is honey, yeast, water and let it ferment,” Gambill said.
“We do a minimum aging of six months on our cider as well as our mead. For me, anything that we do, whether it’s the food we bring in or the chefs that we work with, every piece in our process we want to know the full details of where it is coming from and how it is processed,” he said.
Their first mead, which is called Cascara Hibiscus, is bright red.
“It is lower in alcohol with just under 8% ABV (alcohol by volume), it has a slight effervescence to it. It is dry, there is no sweetness to it. But we do offer some flavored syrups here at the cidery and meadery for someone that does want something a little sweeter.”
Mead isn’t as mainstream as most other fermented drinks, but it is a drink that has been made since ancient times.
“For most mead that I have tasted on the market, it is overly sweet and overly expensive. We really focus on meads that drink a little more like sparkling wine, dryer as far as flavor profiles.
“Cascara is the outside of the coffee bean and has tannin quality to it, that it gives you a little bit of the puckeryness the dryness, hibiscus gives a little bit of flavor, a floral note, it gives it the deep purplish reddish hue. When it comes together it gives you a very refreshing, but still full flavored, mead,” he said.
The honey used to make this mead has come from long distances since the beekeeper traveled with his bees.
“We work directly with Kevin Andrews in southern Oklahoma, he does travel with his bees so in the mead there is some orange blossom and some wildflowers from Oklahoma. For us, it really is about the direct journey as opposed to getting stuff cheap. The honey that we get is real raw honey, minimally filtered.”
The mead is on tap at the Local Cider & Angry Bear Mead taproom at 1724 E. Seventh St.. Hours are Thursday, 5-9 p.m; Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 2-10 p.m. and Sunday, 2-6 p.m.
Gambill also has plans to sell honey in the future.