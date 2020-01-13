This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Broken Arrow Brewing's Austin Ferguson describes Dackelweizen, a dark German wheat that comes in at 5.5% ABV. It is available at their taproom 333 W. Dallas St., Broken Arrow, as well as Broken Arrow's Main Street Tavern, 200 S. Main St., and Franklin's on Main, 203 S. Main St.
Broken Arrow Brewing has recently signed with LDF Distribution, so watch for their beers in Tulsa and surrounding areas.
