This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Cabin Boys brewmaster Austin McIlroy tells us about Felix Et Tenebris a stout that comes in at 8.7% ABV. Available at the brewery at Seventh Street and Utica Avenue, and liquor, grocery and convenience stores.
Also on tap for Cabin Boys is their second anniversary party happening at their brewery on Nov 23. More Info