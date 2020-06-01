This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Cabin Boys Brewery's Master Brewer Austin McIlroy tells us about Prost King Pils a summer seasonal with German ingredients coming in at 4.5% ABV. The beer will be in grocery, convenience and liquor stores as well as their taproom at 1717 E. Seventh St.
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
