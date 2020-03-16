This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Dead Armadillo Brewery's brewmaster Tony Peck describes their spring seasonal, Johnny Ginger, an American Pale Ale with added Peruvian ginger coming in at 6.5% ABV. It is available at their taproom, 1004 East Fourth St. and liquor stores.
It also will featured at their St. Patrick's Day festivities in the Boneyard behind their taproom.
Past beers of the week: