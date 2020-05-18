This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Eerie Abbey Ales co-owner Joshua Schrock describes their flagship beer, Bradford Saint Eerie, a traditional Belgian triple coming in at 9% ABV. Eerie Abbey plans to open around the 20th of May if all inspections go as planned. Their taproom is located at 507 S. Main in Tulsa.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Dead Armadillo's 'Johnny Ginger'

Cabin Boys Brewery's 'Fog of War'

Elgin Park's Albion Ale a English Bitter

Heirloom Rustic Ales' White Caps Lager

Local Cider's Sencha Green Tea Cider

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Big Jamoke

Nothing's Left Brewing's Soured Strawberry Blonde

Welltown Brewing Puff Daddy

Pippin's taproom: Some Guy's English Porter

BA Brewing's Dackelweizen

Elgin Park's Italian Stallion

Beers of the Week 2019

Gallery: Find out which restaurants are open, offering curbside service, delivery and more

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Chief Photographer

Tom joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after being an intern and graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. He lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. He is married to Karen Gilbert and has three grown children.