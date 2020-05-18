This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Eerie Abbey Ales co-owner Joshua Schrock describes their flagship beer, Bradford Saint Eerie, a traditional Belgian triple coming in at 9% ABV. Eerie Abbey plans to open around the 20th of May if all inspections go as planned. Their taproom is located at 507 S. Main in Tulsa.
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
