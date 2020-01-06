Elgin Park brewer Ben Birney describes The Italian Stallion, a Pilsner that comes in at 5% ABV. It is available at Elgin Park, 325 E. Reconciliation Way.
Elgin Park has also announced a Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, event benefiting the MDA called, "Cookout for a Cure." Teams will be competing on Hasty-Bake grills in front of Elgin Park. For $20 you can get you a plate to sample the entries. Also during the game two Hasty-Bake grills will be raffled off. A beer will be sold and $1 of the price will benefit MDA. If you would like to compete, contact Hasty-Bake or Elgin Park.
