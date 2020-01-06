Elgin Park brewer Ben Birney describes The Italian Stallion, a Pilsner that comes in at 5% ABV. It is available at Elgin Park, 325 E. Reconciliation Way.

Elgin Park has also announced a Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, event benefiting the MDA called, "Cookout for a Cure." Teams will be competing on Hasty-Bake grills in front of Elgin Park. For $20 you can get you a plate to sample the entries.  Also during the game two Hasty-Bake grills will be raffled off.  A beer will be sold and $1 of the price will benefit MDA. If you would like to compete, contact Hasty-Bake or Elgin Park.

Past beers of the week:

Rapture Brewing's The Marriage Circle

Nine Band Brewing Co.'s Hoop Snake

Prairie Brewpub's Westside Virtue

Dead Armadillo's Black Hop

Cabin Boys Brewery's Felix Et Tenebris

American Solera's Terpy Simcoe

Marshall Brewing Co.'s El Cucuy

Renaissance Brewing's TulsaAmerican

NEFF Brewing Co.'s Apollo Blonde

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Hush Carriage

Renaissance Brewing Company's Deutschican

Local Cider's Gin Oaked & Hopped cider

Elgin Park's Lou Brown Nitro

Pippin's Taproom's Peaches and Cream Ale

Prairie Brewpub's Tropic Danger

Dead Armadillo's Pickle Rick

Prairie Artisan Ales The Little Bottle Shop That Could

New Era: Fine Fermentations Blueberry Bynum

Rapture Brewing's Beautiful Little Fool

Nothing's Left Brewing Peachy King

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Arrowhead Pale Ale

Cabin Boys Brewery's Goin' Stag

Nine Band Brewery's T-Town Lager

American Solera's Florida Beach Vacation

Welltown Brewery's Sour Cloudy Dreams

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Pontoon Pilsner

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Nothing's Left Salted Watermelon Gose

Local Cider's Sake Bomb

Nine Band Brewing's The Badge

Welltown Brewery's Siesta Cerveza

Cabin Boys Brewery's Bearded Theologian

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Golden Tiger Kölsch

Pippin's Taproom Legend of El Dorado

Prairie Brewpub's North by North West

Renaissance Brewery's Night Hawks

Elgin Park Brewpub's Performance Enhancing Pils

American Solera's Party Sub

Marshall Brewing Co.'s This Land Lager

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender

New Era: Fine Fermentations, Ignition Switch

Willows Family Ales' Kentucky Fried Common

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s American Gold

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Drude Ceremony

