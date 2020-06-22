This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Dave Miller co-founder and brewmaster for Fat Toad Brewing Co., 3986 W 530 Rd., in Pryor discusses ‘These Hops Don’t Lie’ a New England style IPA, at 6% ABV available around town and at their taproom in Pryor.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Dead Armadillo's Pickle Recovery

American Solera's Western Vibes

Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils

Eerie Abbey Ales' Bradford St. Eerie

Dead Armadillo's 'Johnny Ginger'

Cabin Boys Brewery's 'Fog of War'

Elgin Park's Albion Ale a English Bitter

Heirloom Rustic Ales' White Caps Lager

Local Cider's Sencha Green Tea Cider

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Big Jamoke

Nothing's Left Brewing's Soured Strawberry Blonde

Welltown Brewing Puff Daddy

Pippin's taproom: Some Guy's English Porter

BA Brewing's Dackelweizen

Elgin Park's Italian Stallion

Beers of the Week 2019

Gallery: Find out which restaurants are open, offering curbside service, delivery and more

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Chief Photographer

Tom joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after being an intern and graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. He lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. He is married to Karen Gilbert and has three grown children.