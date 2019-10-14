This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Heirloom Rustic Ales brewer Jake Miller describes Hush Carriage an Indian pale Kolsch which comes in at 5.6% ABV, available at Heirloom Rustic Ales taproom, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd. and limited bars and restaurants.
Also recently released is their Oklahoma grown hopped beer called Pontoon (wet-hopped). The hops they are using are from a farm near Tahlequah called Falls Branch Hop Farm. They were picked and used in the brewing process within 12 hours.