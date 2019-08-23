This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Jonathan Neff, the founder and brewmaster of New Era: Fine Fermentations describes Blueberry Bynum as double dry hopped New England IPA with blueberries and blackberries added with a 8.5% ABV. The beer is only available at the taproom, 321 S Frankfort Ave.

"We love coming up with new beers and doing anything we can to give back to the city and we love how much G.T. has given back to Tulsa helping move us forward,"Neff said.

This is the first time that a beer has been named for Tulsa's mayor G.T. Bynum.

"I am flattered that they would name a beer after me. This is a first for me.  Pretty awesome, one of the perks of being mayor.  This is part of a burgeoning brewery district that is forming in Tulsa, giving people a lot of fantastic options for local brews," Bynum said.

