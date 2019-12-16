This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Prairie Brewpub's brewer Greg Anderson tells us about Westside Virtue a farmhouse style beer that uses persimmons gathered from the west side of Tulsa included in the ingredients. The beer comes in at 5.2% ABV and is available at the brewpub at 223 N Main Street. 

Prairie is collecting items for DVIS and Family and Children's Service of Tulsa.  Get a free half pint when you bring in items such as new gloves, hats, scarves and socks.  Your name will then go into a chance to win a Prairie gift basket that will include beer and other Prairie gear.  Winners will be drawn on December 24th.

