This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Greg Anderson, brewer at Prairie Brewpub, 223 N Main St., tells us about Tropic Danger a sour with coconut and pineapple that comes in at 6% ABV only available at Prairie Brewpub. The beer won't be available until Saturday Sept 7th, which is the day before National Sour Day, Greg made this beer for the day but it will be on tap until it is gone. Ana Vela did the artwork for the brew.