This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Rapture Brewing's co-founder and brewmaster Mitch Hull describes Beautiful Little Fool a hibiscus saison that comes in at 6% ABV. It is available at McNellie's downtown, 409 E. First St., and at the Prairie Creek Farms booth at the Cherry Street Farmers Market held on Saturday mornings on 15th Street between Peoria and Rockford.
Rapture Brewing is a brewery at Prairie Creek Farms, a 80-acre farm located just outside of Tulsa in Kellyville, 24962 W. 141st St. South, prairiecreek.farm.
