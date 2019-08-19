This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Rapture Brewing's co-founder and brewmaster Mitch Hull describes Beautiful Little Fool a hibiscus saison that comes in at 6% ABV. It is available at McNellie's downtown, 409 E. First St., and at the Prairie Creek Farms booth at the Cherry Street Farmers Market held on Saturday mornings on 15th Street between Peoria and Rockford.

Rapture Brewing is a brewery at Prairie Creek Farms, a 80-acre farm located just outside of Tulsa in Kellyville, 24962 W. 141st St. South, prairiecreek.farm.

Past beers of the week:

Nothing's Left Brewing Peachy King

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Arrowhead Pale Ale

Cabin Boys Brewery's Goin' Stag

Nine Band Brewery's T-Town Lager

American Solera's Florida Beach Vacation

Welltown Brewery's Sour Cloudy Dreams

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Pontoon Pilsner

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Nothing's Left Salted Watermelon Gose

Local Cider's Sake Bomb

Nine Band Brewing's The Badge

Welltown Brewery's Siesta Cerveza

Cabin Boys Brewery's Bearded Theologian

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Golden Tiger Kölsch

Pippin's Taproom Legend of El Dorado

Prairie Brewpub's North by North West

Renaissance Brewery's Night Hawks

Elgin Park Brewpub's Performance Enhancing Pils

American Solera's Party Sub

Marshall Brewing Co.'s This Land Lager

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender

New Era: Fine Fermentations, Ignition Switch

Willows Family Ales' Kentucky Fried Common

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s American Gold

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Drude Ceremony

Tom Gilbert

918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags