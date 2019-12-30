This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Rapture Brewing's co-founder and brewmaster Mitch Hull describes The Marriage Circle, a Marzen that comes in at 5.6% ABV. It is available at Elote, 514 S. Boston Ave. and at Rapture Brewing at Prairie Creek Farms a 80-acre farm located just outside of Tulsa in Kellyville, 24962 W. 141st St. South, prairiecreek.farm.
