It is not too late to get your tickets to the Bond Collaborative Tap to Table event at the Bond, 608 E Third St. for tomorrow nights event.
McNellie's Group brought together Marshall Brewing Co., Dead Armadillo Brewery, The Willows Family Ales, Elgin Park, and Rapture Brewing to pair with food from Executive Chef Seth Jordan.
The 70$ event starts at 7 p.m. and lasts till 10 p.m. and features a five-course dinner with fresh seasonal ingredients. Each course will be paired with a complimentary beer from the breweries.
Chef Seth Jordan first earned a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Oklahoma State University before graduating from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York. He has worked in the restaurant industry in multiple roles, including kitchen supervisor and high-end catering chef. He now serves as the Executive Catering Chef for the McNellie’s Group.
The Bond Collaborative is a partnership between McNellie’s Group Executive Chefs and other local chefs. The Collaborative hosts' exclusive chef’s table experiences throughout the year in the Bond Kitchen located in the Bond Event Center.