K-Dub Grub & Suds will feature samples from various breweries and restaurants in a pub crawl Feb. 18 in the Kendall Whittier District.
The event, put on by Kendall Whittier Main Street, will be from 6-9 p.m.
Breweries participating are American Solera, Cabin Boys Brewery, Marshall Brewing Co., and Heirloom Rustic Ales. Heirloom will be set up inside the taproom at Marshall's, all breweries are clustered around the 6th and 7th Streets and Utica Avenue area.
Participating eateries are 1907 BBQ, Calaveras Mexican Grill, Circle Cinema, Dena’s Lebanese Cuisine, Fair Fellow Coffee Roasters, Flo’s Burger Diner, Howdy Burger, Jane’s Delicatessen, Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, Pancho Anaya Bakery, Rozay’s Wingz, The Whittier Bar and product sponsor US Foods.
The restaurants will be set up inside with the participating breweries.
“Visit with four breweries to sample locally-crafted pours and tasty bites from KW chefs. It’s a delicious event guaranteed to put a smile on your face,” said Jessica Jackson, director of Kendall Whittier Main Street.
A map will be provided at check-in, which will be available at any of the participating breweries.
General admission prices are $50 and include tastings from all restaurants and two four-ounce pours from each brewery. Additionally, ticket holders will receive a custom taster glass and a $5 Uber credit for safe travels home.
“Tickets are limited to this scrumptious event,” Jackson said. “Those interested in attending should plan to get their tickets in advance to secure their spot.”
Participants can get started at any of the breweries by checking in with Main Street volunteers and obtaining a wrist band and Grub & Suds Passport and Map. The event is a come-and-go night, allowing guests to travel at their own pace through the food and drink options within the three-hour timeslot.
“We wanted this event to be self-guided. If you can’t make it out until after 6:30, no problem! For those who want to head home early, that’s fine, too. There will still be plenty of time to visit all the tables,” Jackson said.
Those who get stamps from all four breweries and turn in their “Grub & Suds Passport” will be entered to win a grand prize including growlers and gift cards from participating breweries and goodies from OK Distillery. You do not have to be present to win.
Tickets can be purchased online at visitkendallwhittier.com/grubsuds/. The event is sponsored by Fowler Automotive and Craft Magazine.
Kendall Whittier Main Street is a nonprofit organization that inspires the ongoing revitalization and growth of a historic and cultural neighborhood in Tulsa. Kendall Whittier is a Certified Cultural District and a two-time Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist.