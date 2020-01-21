Our local breweries have events of all kinds. Stay inside and enjoy a winter warmer and the activities.
The Brewery Comedy Tour
8-9:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
New Era: Fine Fermentations, 321 S. Frankfort Ave.
This is a nationwide tour that has already been to 1,100 breweries across the U.S. More than a dozen New York and L.A. stand-ups are currently on the road with this tour. Tickets: universe.com
Labrador Adoption and Tag OK
1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Come find a lab puppy to adopt. TagOK will make free pet tags onsite. Tickets: labrescue.net
Ultimo Cigars and Deez Nuts
7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., 1502 E. Sixth St.
Nothing’s Left will launch Deez Nuts, a chocolate peanut butter stout, and learn about tobacco and cigars while observing a full cigar rolling demonstration from start to finish. Eventgoers will receive one Deez Nuts cigar and can then go to a rolling station where they will receive a beer and have all materials to roll a second cigar. Tickets: ultimocigars.com
Day of the Dolphin
Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31
Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St.
“Day of the Dolphin” is the final release of Marshall’s Black Dolphin stout variant that was aged a year in rum barrels. Four Black Dolphin variants will be available on draft (rum, rye, port and apple brandy)
Galentine’s Day: Embroidery 101
6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11
Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd.
Celebrate Galentines Day early with Flirty Grandma for a night of crafting with beers. They will teach a few basic embroidery stitches and all supplies are yours to keep. Supplies and one beer pour are included in the $20 ticket price. For Tickets: tinyurl.com/galentinestitch
Galentines Cookie Decorating Night
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., 1502 E. Sixth St.
Learn the basics of decorating sugar cookies. Practice piping, outlining, flooding and wet on wet techniques, as well as learn about the different royal icing consistencies. All materials will be provided. Ticket includes four cookies to decorate, one beverage (beer, wine, cider or soda) and Andolini’s pizza. The cost of the class is $45. Tickets: tinyurl.com/galentinescookies
Valentine’s Weekend
Friday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 16
American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St.
On Friday, Francie Johnson will be creating bouquets to-go with her company Wanderfleurco during happy hour. Joining her is local chocolatier Cricket & Fig Chocolate with curated gift boxes and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Living Kitchen Farm and Dairy is hosting two Valentine’s dinners in the American Solera private event space Friday, one at 6 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m. Space is limited to 40 people for each. Tickets are $135 for the seven courses that are paired with beer/wine. The dinners are sold out but those interested can join a waitlist at exploretock.com.
Queenies Plus is hosting a special Valentine’s themed pop-up brunch from 11-2 p.m. Sunday, with Baby D’s Bee Sting hot sauce.