There is a new fundraiser that involves beer — Night for NEHI presents "Cheers For A Cure," an event that supports the NEHI Research Foundation.
The fundraiser will be held at Welltown Brewing, 114 W. Archer St. on Sept. 7 from 7-11 p.m.
The NEHI research foundation describes NEHI as: "Neuroendocrine cell hyperplasia of infancy (NEHI) is a rare disorder of the lungs that was first described and classified in 2005. NEHI is a sub-group of Children’s interstitial lung disease (chILD) that typically presents within the first two years of life."
Your ticket includes unlimited beer, wine, and cider along with heavy hors d'oeuvres. Standard tickets are $100 with entry at 7 p.m. VIP tickets for $150 allow you to get in an hour early.
There are various sponsorship levels still available.
The Advocate level at $3,500 gets six VIP tickets and recognition on printed event materials, signage, and website. The Supporter-level at $2,000 gets four VIP tickets and recognition on printed event materials, signage, and website. The Partner-level at $1,000 gets two VIP tickets and recognition on event signage.
The event is co-chaired by Sheila Ellis & Kristal Sack.