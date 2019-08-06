Here is a release from Fort Collins, Colorado's Odell Brewing:
After 30 years of brewing award-winning craft beer, Odell Brewing is venturing into an entirely new category with the launch of The Odell Wine Project. Dedicated to the exploration of unique flavor profiles in the world of wine, The Odell Wine Project was born out of the brewery’s shared passion for the art of winemaking.
Odell will be expanding their product offering to include wine by summer of 2020. The brewery will be opening a wine cellar and tasting room in a property adjacent to the Fort Collins brewery. They will be making, packaging, and serving wine on tap and in cans, with plans to distribute throughout the entire state of Colorado.
“We’ve always been curious and that curiosity has kept us growing and innovating over the last 30 years. Now we’re ready to get outside our comfort zone again because that’s where the magic happens,” explains Technical Director, Eli Kolodny. “Beer will always be at the heart of what we do, but our mindset of pragmatic innovation pushes us to explore new opportunities in fermentation.”
Odell Brewing may be new to the wine game but they’ve established themselves as the 23rd largest craft brewery in the country (of an estimated 7,000+) and the third largest in Colorado. As a 100% employee-owned and independent brewery, this new venture is driven entirely by the dedication of their co-owners. Odell co-owners are encouraged and empowered to share and explore new business ideas. The Odell Wine Project itself originated from Odell’s internal incubator and has been in development for the last few years.
“It’s reminiscent of our very early days when we were introducing people to the world of craft beer,” explains CEO, Wynne Odell. “Now we’re on a journey to learn more about wine and we’re excited to invite our fans to join us. That’s the spirit of The Odell Wine Project, it’s about the never-ending game of exploring, experimenting, and refining.”
Ground will break on the Fort Collins campus for the wine cellar and tasting room late 2019.