It just snowed outside but that hasn't stopped COOP Ale Works from bringing back their springtime seasonal, Alpha Hive Double IPA. They announced a release party from 5:30-9 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Parlor, 11 NE Sixth St. in Oklahoma City. Maybe the release of this springtime seasonal will help get us through the winter.
“There’s no better way to welcome a new year and decade than with the unmistakable taste of our Alpha Hive Double IPA and an event at Parlor, one of OKC’s exciting new restaurant spaces,” Sean Mossman, director of sales and marketing for COOP, said. “I think we are all ready for some warmer weather. With notes of orange blossom honey, this beer not only sounds like spring, but it tastes like it, too.”
Guests will have a chance to enjoy a glass of the springtime favorite or try flavor variations such as peach and mango while choosing from one, or multiple, of Parlor’s seven culinary concepts creating entrees to pair with the beers, including Burger Pig, El Guate, Mother Clucker, Pachinko Parlor, Graffiti, Providence Pizzeria, and Sura Eats.
No admission or purchase is required to attend the event.
Alpha Hive will be available for purchase in stores from Feb. through April, beginning Feb. 3. For more information about this event, COOP’s beer lineup and other upcoming events, visit coopaleworks.com.
COOP Ale Works is a craft brewery based in Oklahoma City, dedicated to brewing full-flavored beers with the greatest attention to quality. Since 2009, COOP has created a core lineup of seven year-round canned beers, four seasonal canned beers and limited releases from its DNR Cask-It and Id series. The current taproom, located at 4745 Council Heights Road, is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free tours are offered every Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. COOP is dedicated to serving the community and finding at least one beer in their lineup for every beer drinker.
