COOP Ale Works brings in a new product segment this week with the announcement of Will & Wiley, a hard seltzer featuring four fruit flavors. The seltzer will appear in select retailers throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas beginning March 2020.
“We’re the same local people that have been brewing COOP beer for more than ten years and we’re fortunate to have had such broad support. Now we’re building on that by making a low-calorie hard seltzer that our supporters and community are looking for,” said Maggie Sylke, brand marketing specialist at COOP. “This is the first seltzer lineup being distributed by an Oklahoma craft brewery and we’re excited to introduce it to our community and customers.”
Will & Wiley will be available for public purchase at local liquor, convenience and grocery stores as well as several bars and restaurants in the region. The seltzer will be packaged in mixed flavor twelve-packs or individual flavor six-packs. Two flavors will also be offered in 19.2 oz. single cans beginning in June 2020.
Featuring flavors: cherry lime, grapefruit, pineapple and mango guava, the new seltzer is in the 100-calorie range. It is lighter than traditional beer or mixed drinks, Will & Wiley hard seltzer will also have only 2 grams of sugar and 5% Alcohol by Volume.
With the initial roll out of Will & Wiley seltzer, COOP will be taste-testing their flavors at their taproom located at 4745 Council Heights Road in Oklahoma City prior to the formal product launch. Along with a full release in March, COOP is also creating a pure seltzer for bars and restaurants and encouraging them to develop their own flavors in the future.
“We are creating something that not only tastes delicious and refreshing but also allows restaurants, bars and customers to get creative,” said Sylke. “Our hard seltzers are for anyone and everyone looking to have a good time and enjoy a low-calorie beverage.”
Will & Wiley will be available year-round following its release in March. For more information about COOP’s Will & Wiley hard seltzer or craft beer lineups, visit coopaleworks.com.