Craft beer and food lovers will enjoy learning about both at the second semi-annual Craft Beer Forum of Oklahoma.
The event will be Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, at Oklahoma State University’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in Stillwater.
The student-run event raises funds for the Hospitality and Hotel Management program at OSU. The forum is set to enlighten participants with panels, tastings, craft beer pairings and stories of the experiences of opening a new brewery. More than 20 breweries from Oklahoma and elsewhere will participate.
Starting off the weekend will be a Friday night dinner with chef Nathan Richard of Louisiana, the winner of the 2019 title “King of Louisiana Seafood” in an annual statewide chef cook-off. He also won the title “King of American Seafood” after competing against chefs from around the country at the “Great American Seafood Cook-off” in New Orleans.
“Lots of brewers from in-state and out-of-state will come and talk on a variety of topics,” said Tony Collins, beverage education director in the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
The event will also host a new craft beer awards event honoring a brewery in the Oklahoma brewing industry. The Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards has been created to showcase and promote the efforts of the best breweries in Oklahoma.
This year’s honorary chair is Oklahoma City’s Stonecloud Brewing Co. owner and brewmaster Joel Irby.
“There are a lot of cool beer events out there, but we are trying to be the one that is more educational focused. We are going to have an elevated discussion about beer, where we are now and where we are going. There is a real need in the market for that talk,” Collins said.
Because this is a student-run event, it is a great learning opportunity for them, having to deal with fundraising, sponsors, scheduling, etc.
“The Craft Beer Forum is completely student-run, so we get to learn how to create an event from the ground up. This includes connecting with chefs and brewers, working closely with vendors, such as florists, event rental companies, sound and lighting, etc. We are learning real-world skills that we will be able to take with us in our professional careers,” said Abbey Cosper, OSU Hospitality and Tourism Management student and executive committee member.
There will be many educational opportunities for participants.
“During Saturday’s event, we have two opportunities for participants to go to educational seminars about craft beer, and they have the choice to pick which one. We have seminars that range from beginner level to intermediate to advanced. Participants can learn how to taste different beers, how to pair beer with food, digging deeper into certain styles and so much more,” Cosper said.
Registration opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and ends with the Pint-N-Bite Tasting from 7-9 p.m.
Tickets for the two-day package are $170. For more information and details on what this package includes, visit craftbeerforumofoklahoma.com.
Featured video