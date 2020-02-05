Welltown Brewing, along with Kicks for Kids Tulsa, are presenting Dark Mode, a dark beer festival in front of the brewery at 114 W. Archer St. on Feb. 22.
Starting at noon and lasting till midnight, 12 local breweries will be pouring their dark beers in a big heated tent during this inaugural event. It is free to attend, but if you want to drink you will have to buy a $5 cup and pay $5 per pour for non-barrel aged beers and $6 for barrel-aged brews.
A VIP ticket for $30 is also available that will get you:
- 1 festival cup
- 2 Welltown Beer tickets (barrel-aged beers included)
- 1 meal ticket for Rib Crib or Society Burger
- Access to our V.I.P. Glamping Tents (heated)
- Build-your-own s'mores kit
Tickets available here: https://bit.ly/2R0gMRr
"This is kind of a different beer festival, it is very focused on highlighting local options. Whether it is a porter, whether it is an Imperial stout," said Jeremy Diamond owner of Welltown Brewing.
Breweries attending include:
- Broken Arrow Brewing Company
- Cabin Boys Brewery
- Dead Armadillo Brewery
- Fat Toad Brewing Company
- Heirloom Rustic Ales
- Marshall Brewing Company
- NEFF Brewing
- Nothing's Left Brewing Co.
- Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity
- Rapture Brewing
- Renaissance Brewing Company
- Welltown Brewing
The event is also a fundraiser for Kicks for Kids Tulsa which supplies shoes to kids in need in Tulsa.
This event has more than just dark beers, food from Rib Crib and Society Burgers will be available. Got Wood Axe Throwing Co., disc golf, Fish Brothers Board Co.'s cornhole and a build-your-own s'mores area are some of the activities you can partake in addition to the beer.
But that isn't all. There will also be fire pits to keep you warm and bands all day long. DJ Dru will be there for the duration. From 2 -4 p.m. Blythe will be on stage, from 6-8 p.m. DocFell & Co. and 9-11 p.m. Bringer.