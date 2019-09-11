Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St. is releasing a new beer in a new series. The Tulsa Flag is turning into a series of beers, the first on the market was their Blonde Ale. The next, just in time for 918 day which is Sept. 18t is an India pale ale.
"We originally brewed the Tulsa Flag Blonde Ale for a festival down here in the East Village and it went over really well so we ended up brewing it again because the Tulsa Flag was being changed and people got really excited about it. It took off and it is our number one beer," said Tony Peck founder and brewmaster of Dead Armadillo Brewery.
"So we thought why not continue the fun and do a whole series of Tulsa Flag beers. The second one to be released is an India pale ale. It comes in a little bit darker but not much more than the original Tulsa Flag Blonde," he said.
The IPA comes in a 5.5% ABV with Chinook and Centennial hops that create citrus, pine, and other floral notes.
"We haven't done a ton of IPAs with Chinook it gives it a really hoppy but balanced approachable IPA," he said.
The can is similar to the first in the Tulsa Flag series with of course the Tulsa Flag on the front, the Blonde Ale had a blue top and the new IPA has a green top with India Pale Ale listed below.
The beer will be available in markets and at the taproom very soon.