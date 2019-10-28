Tulsa’s newest brewery is still getting set up in the heart of downtown Tulsa.
Eerie Abbey Ales, 507 S. Main St., is about halfway to completion at the location of the former Impressions restaurant in the 1920s Oil Capitol Building. The bottom floor will house a 4,000 square-foot brewhouse and a taproom.
Co-founders Joshua Schrock and James Jankowski started the demolition on the project last May and have been moving forward but there are always challenges when putting in a brewery.
“It was a process to just get the permits to be able to build. We’ve gone through a period of real hectic activity, then periods of waiting and then we get another thing approved and go forward,” said Joshua Schrock.
Every project has challenges, but not all require a visit to the City Council. Luckily, the council approved their request to build near Chapman Green at Sixth and Main streets.
“It’s been slow down, busy, slow down, busy, right now we are pretty busy. Our permit to build actually took a lot. We had to go in front of the City Council and verify that we were far enough away from a church, school or a park. The park down the street is 285 feet from us,” Schrock said.
Eerie Abbey recently purchased fermentation tanks from Tulsa’s Dead Armadillo Brewery. They upgraded to a larger capacity and their old tanks went up for sale.
“Dead Armadillo upgraded to a 30-barrel system this summer and we were able to purchase a few of their 10-barrel tanks. We have some five-barrel tanks and one-barrel tanks on the way.”
Downtown’s residential occupancy is growing and 47 apartment units are being put in above the brewery by Price Family Properties. An elevator ride to a brewery is a great perk for a resident that likes fresh beer.
Area residents will also be able to enjoy a Biergarten near the large garage door that Eerie Abbey had installed.
Work continues in the brewhouse where a new floor was put in for drainage. The tanks will be installed and plumbed and then it will be time to start on the L-shaped bar located right in front of the large walk-in cooler.
Eerie Abbey Ales will specialize in Belgian-style beers, but will also have other offerings.
“James and I really, really like Belgian-style beers; that’s been a passion of ours. We went to Belgium and Germany last year and we really got a sample or a taste for what those things are. We really worked hard to emulate that. We hope to have 12 taps going all the time with six of those dedicated to Belgian beer full time. The other six will be a variety of different types of things,” Schrock said.
Eerie Abbey Ales plan on opening their brewery sometime this winter.