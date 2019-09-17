The Gathering Place has teamed up with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and the Rotary Club of Tulsa for their first-ever Tulsa Beer and Wine Festival on Nov. 2.
The festival will start with the Rotary Club of Tulsa's brunch, Rhythm and Brews, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the ONEOK Boathouse and then continue with the inaugural signature event, Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival. The event will be centered around the QuikTrip Great Lawn but occurs throughout the park starting at 2 p.m. This event will also feature music and exotic cars ending at 8 p.m.
Individual tickets for Tulsa Beer & Wine are $50 and are now available for purchase at gatheringplace.org/festival
Tickets for the Rotary Club of Tulsa's Rhythm and Brews event is $100 for a single ticket, available at tulsarotarybrews.com/ The ticket price will allow you to access to the Tulsa Beer and Wine Festival.
"We are quite excited about this event. You know Tulsa has a rich heritage in being a foodie community, a place where a lot of world-class restaurants will actually get started," said park Executive Director Tony Moore.
"Tulsa has a great appreciation for food and for beverages. Our Beer and Wine Festival will bring together beer wine and exquisite food pairings," he said.
"To be affiliated with this park is very important to us. Everything about the Gathering Place screams authentic. This type of experience is sure to deliver that," said Martin Madewell, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Senior Director of Marketing.
"We are beyond excited and honored to partner with the gathering place, this amazing, amazing place that has gotten world and national attention," Becky Fields Rotary of Tulsa club president.
"The Rotary Club of Tulsa's mission is to be agents of change in our community we have given over six million dollars away over recent years to our community partners."