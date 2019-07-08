This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, about the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
High Gravity Brewing Co.'s Desiree Knott tells us about the beer of the week, 'Sinister Milk Stout' a stout that they are pouring out of their nitrogen tap. It comes in at 5% ABV. Available at Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 144.
High Gravity Brewing Company has also started Pandemonium a new membership program that will feature barrel-aged beers.
Memberships will cost $225 each and will not exceed 150 members. The memberships will be sold until it sells out or July 15. The membership includes three 500ml bottles from their barrel-aged program with an option to purchase any leftovers.
A four-pack from four public releases (there will be a total of 8 public releases) for a total of 16 500ml bottles and a members-only party for all the releases which will include admission for a member and guest. Members will also receive exclusive glassware for each of the releases.
This is the first time that High Gravity has focused on barrel-aged beers. High Gravity Fermentation Supplies sells beer and wine making and other supplies, they also have a winery and a taproom called Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity.
Their first barrel-aged offering will be a Saison aged in a chardonnay barrel with hibiscus added it is scheduled to be released next February.
For membership information check their site at Pippin's taproom
