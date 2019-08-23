Ah, it’s August — and it’s time for Oktoberfest beers.
Sometimes, it’s hard to get your head around the distribution of beers. Oktoberfest in Munich starts in September and lasts 16 days, ending on the first Sunday in October.
The original Oktoberfest celebration occurred for the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen, on Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich.
I also like to celebrate the anniversary of my marriage Oct. 20 every year during Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa.
Oktoberfest beers are easy to drink with a rich, malty flavor.
Many breweries produce an Oktoberfest-style beer. A traditional style will call for a malty taste without much of a hop aroma. The flavor will have a malty sweetness and finish dry. This beer style is an easy drinker. Also made during this time of year is the Festbier, which is a traditional Bavarian brew for late September to early October. It is a crisp, malt-forward beer, a bit lighter than Oktoberfest Marzen.
Here are a few Oktoberfest beers to look for, many are in stores now:
Marshall Brewing Co., Oktoberfest Lager, 6% ABV
COOP Ale Works, Oktoberfest, 5.6% ABV
Cabin Boys Brewery Festbier 6% (early October distribution)
Stonecloud, Festival Pants Festbeer, 5.3% ABV
Weihenstephaner, Festbier, 5.8% ABV
Rahr and Sons, Oktoberfest, 6.7% ABV
Anthem Brewing Co., Ogletoberfest, 5% ABV
Samuel Adams, Octoberfest, 5.3% ABV
Sierra Nevada, Oktoberfest, 6%
Spaten, Oktoberfest, 5.9% ABV
Warsteiner, Oktoberfest, 5.9% ABV
Leinenkugel, Oktoberfest, 5.1% ABV
Shiner, Oktoberfest 5.8% ABV
Sante Fe Brewing Co., Oktoberfest, 6% ABV
Left Hand, Oktoberfest, 6.6% ABV
Upcoming beer events
Marshall Brewing
Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St., is partnering with Fassler Hall for an Oktoberfest event at its taproom Sept. 21. Starting at noon, there will be Weiner dog races, brat-eating contest, live music, special beers and German food from Fassler Hall.
Cabin Boys
Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., is hosting its Oktoberfest all-ages celebration from 11 a.m. to midnight Sept. 28. 1907 BBQ has partnered with Siegi’s Sausage Factory to offer sausages, brats, sauerkraut, pretzels, beer cheese and German potato salad. Cabin Boys will have live music, tents and indoor/outdoor seating. It will have six or seven traditional-style beers that will be served in liters or half liters for the day. It also will have games, a stein-holding contest and a contest for best-dressed in Bavarian style.
Harvest Beer Fest
McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival is set Oct. 5 at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. McNellie’s has teamed up with the Tulsa Roughnecks and moved the event to ONEOK Field. The two-session events will have tons of beers to sample. Tickets are available at McNellie’s, 409 E. First St.; McNellie’s South City, 7031 S. Zurich Ave.; or Elgin Park, 325 E. M.B. Brady. Attendees of the second session will get the bonus of watching the Roughnecks play against the Sacramento Republic. The $40 general admission tickets can also be purchased at beerfests.com, search for Harvest Beer Festival.
Linde Oktoberfest
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa, the granddaddy of Oktoberfests, is set Oct. 19-22. Linde Oktoberfest is like being in Munich but without the jetlag. Held at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave., they will have lots of Oktoberfest beers flowing. For more, tulsaoktoberfest.org.
Beer and Wine Fest
Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way East, and the Rotary Club of Tulsa will host the Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival on the QuikTrip Great Lawn at Gathering Place. Enjoy food pairings, local and national craft beers and wines, food from local restaurants and live music.
First Draft
Tulsa Press Club’s First Draft Craft Beer tasting is Nov. 15. It is the 15th annual beer tasting now at a new location, John L. Rucker Warehouse, 1227 S. Detroit Ave. Enjoy amazing local craft beers inside a covered, warm venue. For more info, firstdrafttulsa.com.