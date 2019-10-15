Linde Oktoberfest will offer lots of different beers. In the past festival-goers didn't have much to choose from. Now with the growth of craft beers and breweries, there are lots of choices.
There will be a variety of German beers and especially Oktoberfest beers for consumption throughout Linde Oktoberfest which is held on River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave from Oct 17-20.
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa was named one of the top 10 most authentic Oktoberfest events in the country by USA Today. Making things real requires a trip to Germany. Ashley Webb is the chairman of Oktoberfest and is also the BierMiester for the event. He recently returned from the original Oktoberfest held in Munich, Germany where he sample a variety of German beers.
Oktoberfest started over 200 years ago on Oct. 12, 1810. The initial celebration was for the Bavarian crown prince's wedding and continued on to be Oktoberfest.
I sat down with Webb as he described a variety of German beers that will be offered at this year's Linde Oktoberfest.
Paulaner Oktoberfest Wisen:
May very well be the lightest in color of the beers were going to sample today. It's mellow and has a balanced flavor. If you could stand up on your table and down a full liter of this in 10 seconds or under, they would allow you to possibly stay in the tent.
Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen:
It has a darker amber color, the clean bitterness of the German Noble hops and the toastiness of the flavors make this Oktoberfest beer an excellent pairing with all types of foods especially with bratwurst.
Warsteiner Oktoberfest:
The Bavarian checks on the bottle denote the region of Germany where it is brewed. Like all Warsteiner beers, it is brewed with the German purity law which only allows for hops, barley, water and, yeast to be in beers brewed in Germany.
Spaten Oktoberfest:
Webb's favorite Oktoberfest that is available in Germany and the U.S. This was first served in Munich's Oktoberfest in 1872 probably the oldest continually produced Oktoberfest beer.
Benediktiner Festbier:
So when you come to Oktoberfest, order your beer FestBier bitter. This is the best beer to bring with you to places that don't allow glass since it is in a can. The amber-colored beer has a fruity and malty aroma with a hint of caramel.
Here is a list of all the beers at this year's Linde Oktoberfest:
DER LUFTHANSA TECHNIK BIERGARTEN PAVILION and WARSTEINER ESSZELT
Warsteiner Dunkel: 4.9 abv: Using only the best ingredients this dark refreshes like a true lager beer. It has a rich, smooth taste and lingering slightly sweet aftertaste.
Warsteiner Premium: 4.8 abv: A light sparkling gold premium pilsner with a thin lace. This world-class beer is crisp and refreshing
Warsteiner Oktoberfest, 5.9 abv: The amber color provides a full body flavor with balanced hops, a rich maltiness and a long finish resulting in a festive taste!!
Konig Ludwig Weiss: 5.5 abv: This is Royal Bavarian Hefeweizen. Why are the Bavarian Royal Family and King Ludwig so important to brewing history? The Bavarian Royal Family had sole rights to brewing Hefe-Weizen on Bavaria for over 200 years
Hofbräu Oktoberfest: This isn't just any beer. This is a beverage brewed from pure water, the best quality malt and perfect hops. Brewed by Hofbrau Munchen, the Oktoberfestbier is a full-bodied lager known for its clean, crisp edge and ability to get any party started. Our favorite part is its 6.3% abv
Hofbräu Original: Boasting a refreshing flavor, fin hops aroma and 5.1% abv, this bottom-fermented brew is a well-balanced as it is delicious. It has true character.
Hofbräu Dunkel: This archetypal Bavarian beer still reigns as one of our most well-rounded flavors. Whether you're celebrating the start of the weekend or wedding anniversary, this spicy bold brew featuring 5.5% if perfect for every occasion
Hofbräu Hefe Weiss: We can't think of anything more pleasurable than a thirst quenching brew that tingles all the way down. Except maybe 5.1% abv, and a refreshing and fruity taste that can only come from being brewed by ancient tradition
Santa Fe Oktoberfest: 6 abv: You will find this lager's unbridled festivity hard to resist. This classic German lager showcases the crisp maltiness of Munich malts compounded with the delicious notes of Bavarian hops giving this clean-finishing beer just the right flavor for the end of summer.
Sam Adams Oktoberfest: A deep red amber, medium-bodied märzen-style lager with a rich malt complexity, light Bavarian Noble hop note and a smooth, sweet finish
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple: This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.
Sam Adams Boston Lager: Distinctive balance of spicy hops, slightly sweet roasted malts and a smooth finish.
Shiner Bock: A genuine Bavarian beer, it has a deep amber color, distinctive rich flavor and full body. Shiner Bock demonstrates the care of a handcrafted brewing process to bring forth a mellow taste free of the bitter aftertaste.
Shiner Octoberfest: This classic Oktoberfest brew is made with the highest quality two-row barley, Munich and caramel malts, along with German grown Hallertau Tradition and Hersbrucker hops.
Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest: 6 abv: We've partnered with Bavaria's Weihenstephan, the world’s oldest brewery, for this American take on the classic German Oktoberfest. A malt backbone is balanced by subtle hop character in this crisp, clean, drinkable crowd-pleaser. Nothing captures the spirit of celebration like a beer among friends
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale: 5.6: Its unique piney and grapefruit aromas from the use of whole-cone American hops have a fascinated beer drinkers for decades and made this beer a classic, yet remains new, complex and surprising to thousands of beer drinkers everyday. It is - as it always has been- all natural bottle conditioned and refreshingly bold.
Miller Lite: A great tasting light pilsner beer. Triple hops brewed to create flavor, develop balance and lock-in taste.
Coors Light: Coors Light is 4.2% ABV American Light Pale Lager brewed in Golden Colorado. It has clean bready malt notes with low bitterness.
Leinenkugal Oktoberfest: Leinenkugel's Oktoberfest is 5.10% ABV brewed in Chippewa Falls and is a rich and toasty Marzen-style beer. It has a toasted malt flavor and subtle spicy hop notes.
Blue Moon: Blue Moon belgian style wheat ale, 5.4% ABV and has a Zesty Orange Fruitiness with a light spicy wheat aroma.
New Belgium Fat Tire: An Ameri-Belgo style ale with a toasty malt, gentle sweetness, and flash of fresh hop bitterness, balancing the malt and hops perfectly.
Marshall This Land Lager: 4.8: This beer is a celebration of brewmaster Eric Marshall's time in Germany. The result is a helles Lager that connects European tradition to Oklahoma history celebrating Woody Guthrie and his lasting contribution to Americana and championing of the working class. This Land Lager offers all who drink beer an option of simplicity and precision
Marshall Oktoberfest: A beautiful deep cooper-colored lager highlighted by a complex malt flavor, elegantly balanced by the bittering of noble German hops. This beer is extremely smooth and highly drinkable.
Nine Band
Cabin Boys Oktoberfest: Our Traditional German 'Fest Bier' is light and golden in color. Made with an heirloom German malt and balanced by Bavarian Noble hops, this crushable, crisp lager is made to be enjoyed by all.
Renaissance Deutschican: (ABV 5.9% IBU 25) is a Vienna Style Lager that we brew especially for the Oktoberfest season. Often times called Oktoberfest beer's little brother, made with a large portion of Vienna malt which provides a light, toasty, malty beer which is smooth to taste and easy to drink. Prost!
Boulevard Bobs 47 Oktoberfest: this Munich-Style Lager is a medium-bodied, dark amber brew with a malty flavor and well-balanced hop character.
ALTE WIESN WURSTHAUS PRESENTED BY BITBURGER
Bitburger: This elegant Pilsner beer has a bright, fresh golden color and rich frothy head. Its refined herbal notes are delicately poised, followed by a nutty and honeyed aftertaste.
Kostritzer Schwarzbier: A mahogany color and a lasting, cream-colored, finely poured head are the defining features of Köstritzer black lager beer. Its expressive fragrance evokes a range of intense spicy aromas, including sage, roasted chestnuts, dark honey, bitter chocolate and fresh, farm- baked bread.
Kostritzer Pale Ale: This masterpiece stands out thanks to its full and intense hop flavor and refreshing nuances of tropical fruits. It gets its golden-orange, honey color from a mixture of selected malts.
Benediktiner Oktoberfest (Bavarian): This amber colored beer has a fruity and malty aroma which is accompanied by a hint of caramel. The taste is slightly sweet, malty and fruity and the mild traditional bitterness is well balanced with the malty background
Carlsberg (Denmark): With its golden color and delicate smell of hops and malt, Carlsberg is the quintessential pilsner beer. Carlsberg Pilsner is a well-proportioned bottom-fermented lager beer with a flavor of hops, grains, pine needles, sorrel and Danish summer apples.
Kronenbourg Blanc (France): Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc is a Belgian style witbier. It is an opalescent, light yellow liquid with a strong citrus aroma of peach and apricot.
BREWER’S HALL PRESENTED BY KARBACH
Karbach Love Street – Brewed in the Kolsch-style and hopped delicately with floral German hops, this beer boasts a clean malt profile that refreshes to the core, without sacrificing character. 4.9% ABV
Karbach Hopadillo IPA – This dry-hopped, Texas IPA has a flavor as defiant as the Hopadillo himself. It’s packed with the bracing bitterness of hops from around the world that this creature craves. 6.6% ABV
Karbach Lemon Ginger Radler – German for “cyclists,” Texan for “damn refreshing!” A blend of lemon, ginger, and golden beer that is sure to quench a Texas-sized thirst! 3.5% ABV
Goose Island IPA – Full flavored IPA with bright citrus aromas and a bold hop finish. 5.9% ABV
Goose Island Next Coast IPA – Big, bracing, piney hop flavors meet a tropical bouquet of Nugget, Citra and Mosaic hops. There’s a balanced bitterness that blends seamlessly into the light to medium body. 7.0% ABV
Goose Island Sofie – A wine barrel-aged with an abundance of hand-zested orange peel. Spicy white pepper notes contrast a vibrant citrus tartness, and her creamy vanilla finish is light and refreshing. 6.5% ABV
Estrella Jalisco – A premium, superior tasting Mexican pilsner with a pale, golden-yellow color and a smooth, crisp flavor with no bitter aftertaste. 4.5% ABV
Elysian The Great Pumpkin – The world’s first Imperial pumpkin ale. Brewed with Pale, Munich, Cara-Hell, Cara-Vienne, Cara-Munich and C-45 Crystal malts. Roasted pumpkin seeds in the mash, and extra pumpkin added in the mash, kettle and fermenter. Spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. 8.4% ABV
Golden Road Mango Cart – A series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light Wheat Ale bursting with lots of fresh mango flavor and aroma, finishing crisp and refreshing. 4.0% ABV
Anthem Oktoberfest – A blend of Vienna & Munich malts, this amber lager is expressively rich with a toasted malty sweetness. 5.5% ABV
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter – Real vanilla beans from Madagascar combined with caramel and Munich malts create a beer that’s balanced and flavorful. Aromas of vanilla and toasted grain set the stage of mellow flavors of vanilla and dark roasted malts. 5.4% ABV
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale – A lighter bodied golden ale with a tropical hop aroma and flavor – a smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale. The use of caramel malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and our special blend of hops provides a bright quenching finish. 4.4% ABV
Kona Pipeline Porter – Brewed with Hawaiian Kona Coffee, Pipeline Porter has a boost of flavor with a smooth style. The dark chocolate color, rich roasted malt flavor and smooth coffee finish takes the edge off when the waves are high and the wind is blowing. 5.3% ABV
Stella Artois Cidre – This European-style cider is well-balanced, and pairs a soft, fruity sweetness with a crisp dryness. Made with a variety of hand-picked apples from wine-growing regions in the same tradition of thought and care as Stella Artois. 4.5% ABV
Bud Light – Light-bodied lager, with fresh clean subtle hop aromas, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish. 4.2% ABV
Budweiser – Golden colored, light, crisp and clean, with subtle aroma notes of malt and noble hops, with soft fruity and citrus hop flavors and a clean, soft balanced finish. 5.0% ABV
Shock Top – A light, unfiltered, spiced Belgian-style Wheat Ale beer, with a cloudy light golden color, aromas of citrus zest and coriander. Slightly fruity and sweet, finished with a balanced bitterness. 5.2% ABV
Michelob Ultra – A superior light beer with just 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, you can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Michelob Ultra without compromising your active lifestyle. 4.2% ABV
Michelob AmberBock – American-Style dark lager. Deep nut brown color with aroma notes of noble hops, caramel, red fruit, citrus and spice. The taste is slightly sweet, malty and rutty with a fine-balanced bitterness. 5.2% ABV
SPATENHAUS
ONE OF OUR MOST POPULAR TENTS, FEATURING SPATEN OPTIMATOR AND OKTOBERFEST, AND THE MUSIC OF BAVARSKI AND ALPINE EXPRESS
Spaten Premium Lager – Premium brand, bottom fermented Münchner Lager with a supremely well balanced hop flavor. Spaten was the first brewery in Munich to produce this style of light beer. 5.2% ABV
Spaten Optimator – Bottom-fermented dark beer “Doppelbock” with a deep, dark color and rich, roasted-malt flavor. This beer was first brewed in Munich by the Monks during times of fasting. 7.6% ABV
Spaten Oktoberfest – First served at the 1872 Munich Oktoberfest making it the World’s first Oktoberfest beer. Medium bodied ur Marzen with aromatic roasted malt flavor and deep amber color. 5.9% ABV
Stella Artois – An authentic, imported Belgian lager with a floral hop aroma, balances fruity malty sweetness with crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish. 5.0% ABV
Stella Artois Cidre – This European-style cider is well-balanced, and pairs a soft, fruity sweetness with a crisp dryness. Made with a variety of hand-picked apples from wine-growing regions in the same tradition of thought and care as Stella Artois. 4.5% ABV
Franziskaner Hefe-Weissbier – Top fermented with natural yeast turbidity, copper-golden color with creamy foam and a crispy, refreshing, thirst quenching finish. 5.0% ABV
Hoegaarden – Naturally cloudy white fresh and light bodied, seasoned with coriander and curacao orange peel, with a spicy Belgium yeast aroma, fruity sweetness and citrus flavors and a soft, spicy dry finish. 4.9% ABV
Elysian Space Dust IPA – Hopped with pure starglow energy with premium two-row, C-15 and Dextra-Pils malts and Chinook, Citra and Amarillo hops. 8.2% ABV
DIE BIERSTUBE HOSTED BY PAULANER
A TRUE, BAVARIAN EXPERIENCE FEATURING PAULANER AND HACKER-PSCHORR, PLUS THE INCREDIBLE MUSIC OF CHARDON POLKA BAND.
Paulaner Oktoberfest Wiesn – Full bodied Golden Oktoberfest lager, Mellow and balanced. The Original beer served at the Munich Oktoberfest. ABV 6%, IBU 20
Paulaner Oktoberfest – An amber beer made to celebrate the original Oktoberfest over 200 years ago. Full bodied beer with rich malt and dark toffee flavor. ABV 5.8% IBU 24
Paulaner Hefe-Weizen – The no. 1 Hefe-Weizbier in Germany, cloudy and golden with mild aroma of banana. ABV 5.5%, IBU 10
Paulaner Lager - fine aromas and a naturally hearty flavor that is subtle and yet spicy. 4.9% ABV
Paulaner Salvator – The best-selling double bock beer in Germany, brewed for over 375 yrs. Smooth chocolate flavor, with robust, dark, caramel maltiness. ABV 7.9% IBU 28
Furstenberg Pilsner The best brewing malt from the region and the special combination of Hallertau and Tettnang hops flavours give it its characteristic aroma and unique bitter note. ABV 4.8% IBU 31
Hacker Pschorr Munich Dunkel Left to mature in peace, it rewards the palate with a sweet, roasted malty flavor and unmistakably refined taste. ABV 5%
Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest - A beer with a distinctive, unique character – but still very mild and a joy to drink. Every sip is a taste of Bavaria’s joy of life. 5.8% ABV
Hacker Pschorr Weisse - The light sweetness of bananas and honey melt on the tongue and mingle with subtle and slightly more bitter notes of nutmeg. 5.5% ABV
Rahr Oktoberfest: a traditional Marzen-style Oktoberfest lager – dark amber in color, super smooth, medium body with a sweet malty finish. 7% ABV, 27 IBU’s
Dinkelacker Pils tart, fresh scent and its floral hop bitterness are provided by the finest Tettnanger hops; the selected malts and our fresh brewing water give our Pils its unique characteristics. ABV 4.9%
Dinkelacker Oktoberfest - Caramel and bready notes with some floral hops on the finish. Prost! ABV 5.6%
Kloster Andechs Vollbier Helles: Mild sweetness with velvety bitterness, what a Munich Helles should taste like!! 4.8% ABV, 15 IBU’s
Stiegl Lemon Radler - Its delicate hints of citrus and fresh aroma are the reason why this naturally cloudy Radler is one of Austria's most popular beverages. 4% ABV
Stiegl Pilsner - noble, hoppy pils with a clean, crisp aroma, color and taste brewed strictly in compliance with the German purity law of 1516. 4.9% ABV
Weltenburger ANNO 1050 - sophisticated, elegant, light amber in color, impressive through its subtle recipe and high quality of brewing. A delicious balance of bitter hops and malty sweetness. 5.5% ABV
Weltenburger Barock Dunkel - The oldest dark beer in the world - a true taste experience; full-bodied, malty and aromatic, smooth, creamy & extraordinarily dark. Intense taste and flavor, strong and engaging. 4.7% ABV
Weltenburger Barock Helles - Medium-strong, Golden Lager. 5.6% ABV
Weltenburger Hefe-Weissbier Dunkel - Malty, Dark Wheat Ale. 5.3% ABV
Tallgrass Raspberry Jam - A crisp, natural tartness is balanced by the addition of raspberries, creating a sour wheat ale that's light bodied and refreshing! 4.3% ABV
COOP Okltoberfest combines Munich malt, Bavarian hops and a traditional German yeast, and calls for the celebration of fall’s arrival. 5.6% ABV, 20 IBU’s
COOP F5 IPA - F5 is a belligerent hop reckoning. A straightforward malt body supports the distinctive bouquet of Columbus and Falconers Flight hops that impart citrus, grapefruit and pine notes characteristic of the West Coast style. 6.8% ABV, 85 IBU’s
COOP Native Amber - Caramel and biscuit notes carry the Cascade and Cluster hop additions through to an enjoyably round finish. 6.1% ABV, 55 IBU’s
Reissdorf Kolsch - has a minty, hop aroma; deliciously sweet, vanillalike, malt flavors; and a crisp, dry, cedary finish. 4.8% ABV.
Magners Irish Cider –THE classic cider - we use 17 varieties of apples, pressing and filtering them in the traditional way. We take time to ferment the cider and even more time to let it mature, up to 2 years in fact. 4.5% ABV
Unibroue La Fin du Monde Belgian Tripel - La Fin du Monde has earned more medals and awards in major international competitions than any other Canadian beer. 9% ABV
Core Toasted Coconut - rich and smooth brown ale with a delicious freshly toasted coconut flavor. 6% ABV
HOFBRÄUHAUS RESTAURANT
Offers an authentic German buffet in a sit-down setting, featuring famous Hofbräu biers, great music and authentic decor.
Hofbrau Oktoberfest – The Authentic Oktoberfest served in Munich. Golden Lager. ABV 6.3%, IBU 25
Hofbrau Original – The “Helles” Lager. Classic style and highly drinkable with light honey malt and citrus. ABV 5.1% IBU 24
Hofbrau Dunkel – Delicious dark amber lager with a rich dark copper color. ABV 5.5%, IBU 23
Hofbrau Hefe Weizen – Refreshing and Crisp Wheat style with banana and citrus aroma. ABV 5.1%, IBU 13
MARSHALL BREWING STAMMTISCH
WELCOMING THE USUAL CROWD FOR SPORTS ENTHUSIASTS AND SELECT BIERS FROM TULSA’S MARSHALL BREWING CO.
Dunkel Lager– A Munich-style Dunkel Lager, deep amber from rich toasted malts, surprisingly smooth with low hop character.
Volks Pils – inspired by Brewmaster Eric Marshall’s time as an apprentice brewer in Germany. Crisp and clean with a distinct and pleasurable hop flavor and aroma, Old Pavilion Pilsner is brewed in the North German “Pils” style.
Atlas IPA – Pale and caramel maltings of American two-row barley give Atlas IPA a malty backbone to support its noticeable, but not overpowering, hoppy flavor and aroma, 6.5% ABV
McNellie’s Pub Ale – This ale is a traditional ale brewed in the style of a Best Bitter. Various maltings of two row barley are joined with American Glacier hops to give this beer its color, complexity, and a bit of a New World twist, 5.0% ABV
Sundown Wheat – American Wheat Ale spiced with orange peel and coriander.
Kölsch Ale – A traditional German-style ale, light in color with low hop character.
Oktoberfest Lager – Oktoberfest is a beautiful deep copper-colored lager highlighted by a complex malt flavor, elegantly balanced by the bittering of noble German hops. This beer is extremely smooth and highly drinkable. Checking in at 6.0% ABV, Oktoberfest is truly a fest bier worth celebrating!
This Land Lager – Ask Brewmaster Eric Marshall about his favorite beer and he lights up. He recalls the quitessential Helles from his time studying and apprenticing in Germany. The perfect blend of malt, hops and time yielding a delicate harmony of refreshment. The sum of its parts This Land Lager is crisp and clean with a hint if malt sweetness and short finish inviting another sip. Prost!
Arrowhead Pale Ale – An American Pale Ale dry hopped with Citra hops, Arrowhead Pale Ale is brewed to a sessionable 5.2% ABV.
OK HOPTOBERFEST ZELT PRESENTED BY SPECIALTY BRANDS
LOCATED JUST TO THE NORTH WITH AN INCREDIBLE VIEW OF THE RIVER, THE NEW OK HOPTOBERFEST OFFERS THE BEST IN OKLAHOMA BREWING
Flyway Brewing
Bluewing Berry Wheat- 4.9% ABV- Blueberry Wheat Beer-An American wheat ale fermented with fresh blueberries. The fruit flies out of the glass to greet you and then balances sweet and tart flavors to create an easy drinking and refreshing experience.
Free Range Brown Ale- 5.9% ABV- Brown Ale- Set your taste buds free. The inviting deep mahogany hue, earthy hop profile and roasty-toasty character of our specialty malts mingle openly with the subtle aromas of cocoa and caramel. This big, beautiful, homegrown American brown roams freely with a wide range of food pairings.
Honeybird Honey Blonde Ale - 4.9% ABV- Blonde Ale-Honeybird Blonde Ale is brewed with Natural Arkansas Honey. An Easy Drinker with a Crisp Finish that is sure to please a plethora of Beer Drinkers.
Early Bird IPA - 6.3% ABV-A classic American style IPA-unmistakable Centennial hops and a unique malty backbone create an IPA that anyone can love. It’s never too late to go Early.
R-N-T Flying Duck Amber Lager-4.9% ABV-This beautiful amber has aromas of caramel malts. It's drinkable with balanced hops that make it perfect for duck camp.
Muskogee Brewing
Katy Pale Ale, 5.6% ABV – Katy Pale is MBC’s flagship brew, a classic American pale ale with hints of citrus and a train-car of hops. Our Katy Pale is a reverent nod to the MKT Railroad (the “Katy”), the first trans-Oklahoma railway to connect the famous Three Forks region of Eastern Oklahoma with Kansas territory and Texas. We like to think our Katy is the first real ale in the Three Forks region’s biggest city of Muskogee as well.
Mocktoberfest, 9.5% ABV – Muskogee Brewing Company’s take on Oktoberfest is a specialty, seasonal strong ale but with many of the familiar bread notes and balance between malty and hoppy that you might find in a traditional Marzen-style beer from Germany. Let this beer help you roll out the barrel but take it easy because this high gravity gem will sneak up on you too…and nobody wants to roll you out!
Okie IPA, 8.3% ABV – our everyday IPA will make you wish you were an Okie from Muskogee too! This IPA will wow you with an IBU in the upper 70’s and refresh you with a fruity, piney finish from our unique blend of hops built around a healthy dose of Amarillo.
McOkie Stout, 4.6% ABV – one of Muskogee Brewing’s signature beer styles is the Stout with McOkie, a full-bodied and dark tradition Irish-style dry stout made from our custom blend of roasted barley. McOkie is everything you could want from a hearty stout delivering a roasted, coffee-like flavor with a rich, foamy mouthfeel.
Arrival Wheat, 4.7% ABV – our version of an American Wheat is a smooth-drinking, lighter ale with a touch of haziness that will make you feel at home the moment you take that first sip. Go ahead, drop in a slice of fruit as this wheat loves to soak up fruit flavors with its complex mix of grains.
Wichita Brewing
Yumkin Pumpkin Ale, 6% ABV – Yumkin Pumpkin is the quintessential marriage between two things that make fall weather great…fresh pumpkin and craft beer. WBC’s abundant dosage of pumpkin meat in the mash gives this Amber-colored Ale its smooth sweetness, while the additions of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves explode out of the beer as a sudden reminder of what grandma’s kitchen smelled like Thanksgiving day.
Oztoberfest, 6% ABV – Oztoberfest is a deeply copper colored German Marzen-style lager, brewed with the rich grains of Munich and Vienna Malt. With its strong malty backbone and restrained hop profile, one sip will get you in the mood for a soppy sing along with your closest friends…or complete strangers for that matter.
Valleyview Vanilla Porter, 5.9% ABV – It is a robust porter with whole Madagascar vanilla beans added during fermentation. Consistent with the porter style, this beer is very dark in color. It has a smooth roasty aroma and flavor with hints of chocolate to complement the vanilla beans.
V.6 IPA, 7% ABV – Brewed with generous amounts of Cascade and Amarillo hops, this American IPA has assertive flavor and aroma hop character. The bitterness is approachable and well-balanced with its malt backbone.
Wushock Wheat, 4.5% ABV – Drinking increadably soft and smooth, this American Wheat Ale features a rounded wheat-malt profile enhanced by subtle contributions of sweetened specialty malts.
Black Mesa
Mountain Boomer – A refreshing and lively Kolsch anchored by a hearty malt backbone. Kept crisp by the gentle bitterness and subtle spice of Saaz hops. The snappy carbonation releases an aroma of grainy sweetness punctuated by lightly floral hops. A good beer to accompany get-togethers with friends, and game days.
Octoberfest, 4.9% ABV – With a 3,000 year brewing tradition along the Rhine River in Germany, Altbier is possibly the oldest continually brewed style in the world. “Alt”, or “old” in German, refers to the longer conditioning time required to achieve the supremely mellow balance of cereal malts and brisk hop bitterness.
Sell Out IPA, 6%ABV - A traditional IPA with a malt backbone brewed with blood Orange. The blood orange has a subtle aroma and sweet taste that balances out the bitterness of the IPA.
Raspberry Dream Kölsch: Our refreshing Kölsch infused with with just the right amount of Raspberry for that perfect summer and fall day.
Prague Pilsner: A Czech style pilsener brewed to the specs of pilsners from the Czech region. Light and crisp like a lager should be.
Uno Dorado: A Belgian Golden Strong ale coming in at 8.2% ABV. Brewed with traditional Belgian malts and yeast to give it a nice fruity complexity. Be careful with this one, it will sneak up on you since it drinks more like a 5% ABV beer.