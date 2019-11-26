Tulsa’s Marshall Brewing Co. has announced the release of two of its seasonal beers — Big Jamoke and Black Dolphin — which will be on shelves just in time for the holidays.
Marshall’s Black Dolphin, a barrel-aged Russian imperial stout, was released Wednesday at its tap room, 1742 E. Sixth St., for the first time in 12-ounce bottles. This edition of Black Dolphin was aged in port barrels for 19 months and comes in at 8.3% alcohol by volume. The imperial stout was released a day before Thanksgiving to allow for family and friends to share it during the holiday. This beer is only available at the tap room.
Big Jamoke Coffee will be released at the tap room at noon on Saturday, Nov. 30. Big Jamoke Coffee is a collaboration between Marshall and Topeca Coffee roasters that was born out of mutual respect for each other’s craft.
“We have always said it takes plenty of coffee to make good beer! Fortunately for us, our friends at Topeca have a reciprocal feeling towards craft beer. We have long admired their passion for great coffee and feel we are kindred spirits with regard to the way we are both diligently dedicated to our crafts,” said Eric Marshall, brewmaster.
The Topeca coffee roasters will be on hand producing and selling espresso with the same bean used in Big Jamoke Coffee.
“Few brewers have been able to achieve the balance of coffee and beer the way Marshall’s has. Year after year they consistently nail what it means to showcase what Tulsa has to offer in its morning and (sometimes early) afternoon beverages. We love what Marshall’s has done for the community for over a decade and can’t think of another company who so closely aligns to our vision for Tulsa.
“Cheers to another exceptional year and another exceptional beer,” stated Tyler Duncan of Topeca Coffee Roasters.
Marshall Brewing describes the beer as a full-bodied robust porter that offers a deep rich baseline of bittersweet chocolate and toffee tones that highlight the depth and complexity of the world-class coffee roasted right here in Tulsa.
This year’s selection is the Chwele Peaberry, a Kenyan bean that features notes of dark fruit, tamarind and bergamot. Big Jamoke Coffee is 6.8% alcohol by volume and will be available in limited quantities in four-packs in Oklahoma.